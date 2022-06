WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Startex Fire Department said crews responded to an explosion at the StarChem plant in Wellford on Monday night. Officials said theY initially responded to the scene after fire alarms went off. When crews arrived, they found smoke showing where something exploded in an oil boiler. The explosion caused a fire in the boiler room, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

