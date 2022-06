With the times changing and the advancements of computers, emails and drones, the Lakeland USPS will be sold to those who will make Florida better! They already made us better with their “vaccines” that need to be taken 6 times a year because they really don’t work, and the constant mask-wearing of the believers that doesn’t help anything, but Lakelanders are EXCITED ABOUT BILL GATES & WHAT’S NEXT FOR LAKELAND!

LAKELAND, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO