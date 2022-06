TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Comfort dogs and their handlers are serving the community of Uvalde, Texas after its recent tragedy. One of those dogs, Miriam, is from Kingfisher, Okla. The same afternoon of the shooting, Lutheran Church Charities invited the K9s to come to Uvalde for families, friends, and...

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO