ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut boosts pay to lure summer staff for state parks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Conn. (AP) — As the summer season kicks off with the Memorial Day weekend, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is still attempting to fill lifeguard and other seasonal positions, despite increasing the compensation.

DEEP has boosted the starting salary up to $17 an hour for most positions, and higher for some other jobs.

“Unfortunately, Connecticut is in a similar situation to many of the other states,” said Tom Tyler, director of state parks, in an email. “We are still aggressively recruiting more folks for positions across the state, in particularly in the western part of the state and most particularly in the northwest part of the state.”

Despite the staffing challenges, Tyler said the agency will be “at least minimally staffed enough to open all of our state parks and forest recreation areas to the public and do not have plans, at this time, to limit facilities or reduced hours.” He said DEEP also plans to open all 14 campgrounds over the holiday weekend.

States and local governments across the country have reported having challenges finding summer help. Many have increased pay to lure applicants.

Tyler said lifeguards continue to be a key focus as the state attempts to fill as many positions as possible at the eight sites where DEEP typically provides lifeguards. During a news conference on Friday at Hammonasset Beach State Park, DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said the locations that still need lifeguards include Black Rock State Park in Watertown, Burr Pond State Park in Torrington, Indian Wells State Park in Shelton, Sherwood Island in Westport, Silver Sands State Park in Milford and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.

“We’re looking to bring people on board ahead of the July Fourth weekend,” she said. “Right now we’re focused on the recruiting so we can avoid having to curtail any services.”

Tyler said recruitment efforts will continue until June 17, the deadline to get new hires on board and trained in time for July Fourth. To help broaden the pool of lifeguard applicants, the state is recruiting untrained people, aged 16 and older, who have a strong swimming ability. DEEP, Tyler said, will pay them for their time to be trained and certified.

DEEP has created a special web page for where people can apply for seasonal jobs, maintenance workers, seasonal park rangers, interpretive guides, first aid attendants, resource assistants, seasonal maintainers, office assistants and seasonal Special Conservation Officers.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday urged residents take advantage of the state’s Passport to Parks program, which allows all visitors driving in Connecticut-registered vehicles to enter a park without paying a parking fee. The cost of the program is covered by a $15 fee on non-commercial motor vehicle registrations.

Meanwhile, DEEP and the Connecticut Department of Transportation will offer an expanded free transit service from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day to various state parks through the ParkConneCT program.

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Connecticut Treasurer Wooden seeks stronger economic ties with Jamaica

Connecticut Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden is seeking to strengthen the state’s financial ties to Jamaica. Wooden recently traveled to the Caribbean nation to meet with government officials and business leaders to discuss expanding investment in Jamaica. The trip was sponsored by the nonprofit American Friends of Jamaica and covered topics including establishing direct flights from Bradley International Airport to Jamaica and the upcoming introduction of Connecticut’s Green Bonds program on the Jamaican stock exchange. The meeting also covered ideas to bring more global investment to Jamaica.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Shoreline restaurants see Memorial Day boost in business

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Memorial Day brought summer-like temperatures to Connecticut and with it a boost in foot traffic at shoreline businesses. “We’ve done numbers that we can’t even imagine, said Richard Fenwick, who started Fenwick Ice Cream Co. in Old Saybrook with his son 5 years ago. “If this is the kickoff, I can’t even imagine what the summer’s going to be like. It’s been that great.”
darientimes.com

Opinion: The good news about CT and debt

For years, conservative commentators and journalists have been claiming that Connecticut is drowning in debt and unfunded pension liabilities. A series in the CT Mirror claimed that the state suffers from “a legacy of debt.” The truth, however, is that Connecticut’s balance sheet stands in much better fiscal shape than these commentators claim, and is steadily improving.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Milford, CT
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Westport, CT
City
Watertown, CT
Register Citizen

12 crash fatalities marks CT’s deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2006, data shows

A dozen people were killed in crashes on Connecticut roads this weekend, marking the deadliest Memorial Day weekend in nearly two decades, state data shows. The fatal accidents included a wrong-way way crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Guilford that killed four people early Sunday and a one-car crash in Thompson on Monday afternoon that also killed four people and seriously injured a fifth person.
THOMPSON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Tom Tyler
Journal Inquirer

A key rule on the New England power grid will end, but not for a while

It will be nearly three more years before a contentious rule ends that has made it difficult for renewable energy to get onto the New England grid. Late Friday night, days before its deadline that fell on the holiday weekend, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a plan from regional power grid operator ISO-New England to change how it acquires power for the grid in the future.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

How To Spot, Address Section 8 Discrimination

It’s called ​“choice” vouchers. More and more low-income renters are finding that choice limited. Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are a rental subsidy program funded by the federal government and administered by local agencies like the city’s public housing authority. The vouchers cover at least a portion of the rent for a low-income tenant living in privately owned housing. The program has emerged over the past five decades as one of the nation’s largest efforts to provide a place to live for low-income renters, especially as the federal government has dramatically cut back its investments in public housing complexes.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Labor Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Ap#Deep
Travel Maven

8 Hidden Connecticut Waterfalls you must see

Each year, people travel the globe to witness the magnetic power of water thundering over a cliff's edge and falling to its final, tranquil resting place. And while waterfalls exist worldwide, you don't have to travel far from home to see one. Whether you wander through a state park or hike uphill just for a glimpse, you'll be amazed by the beauty of Connecticut's remarkable waterfalls.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Eversource, UI report over 2,500 power outages across state

Conn. (WTNH) — More than 2,500 customers lost power on Saturday due to an impending storm across the state. According to Eversource’s outage map, more than 2,500 customers are affected in Connecticut. More than 1,000 of those outages are in Danbury, with more increasing throughout Fairfield County. United Illuminating also reported over 100 across the […]
Jake Wells

Stimulus Money Coming To Families In Connecticut

Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy