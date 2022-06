OAKLAND, Md. (WV News) - Makayla Miller is the recipient of the 32nd annual WEPCO Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award. Makayla is enrolled this fall as a pre-nursing major at Garrett College through Allegany College of Maryland. She is a 2022 graduate of Southern Garrett High School, where she was a dual-enrolled college student, member of the yearbook staff and was a guidance aide. She was also named to the National Honor Society as well as the Distinguished Honor Roll and Distinguished Scholar.

