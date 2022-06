(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports six arrests from over the past few days. At around 8:18-p.m. Monday, Officers arrested 59-year-old Scott Richard Phipps, of Creston. He was taken into custody at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI 1st offense. Phipps was taken to the Union County Jail where he later bonded out on $1000 cash or surety bond. That same day, 23-year-old Mariel Kaleen Jones, of Adel, was arrested in Creston, also for OWI/1st offense. She too was later released on a $1,000 bond.

CRESTON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO