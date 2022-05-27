Red Oak man arrested in connection w/a Sexual Assault

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous recent arrests:. On Monday, May 30th, 49-year-old Thomas Luis Lux, of St. Joseph, MO., was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on I-29 at around 11:48-p.m. His bond was set at $1,000. At around 3:40-a.m....
The Glenwood Police Department reports two arrests occurred Monday (May 30):. 41-year-old John Adams, of Glenwood, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, bond set at $5000 cash or surety. And, 42-year-old Sara Johnson, of Glenwood, was arrested for driving while suspended, bond set at $300 cash or surety.
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports six arrests from over the past few days. At around 8:18-p.m. Monday, Officers arrested 59-year-old Scott Richard Phipps, of Creston. He was taken into custody at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI 1st offense. Phipps was taken to the Union County Jail where he later bonded out on $1000 cash or surety bond. That same day, 23-year-old Mariel Kaleen Jones, of Adel, was arrested in Creston, also for OWI/1st offense. She too was later released on a $1,000 bond.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests from May 19th through the 30th. On May 30th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year-old Todd Glade, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. Glade was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Three people were arrested Sunday, in Montgomery County. Red Oak Police report 35-year-old Cody Allen Keith Tunnel, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 10:20-a.m. for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, for allegedly damaging a windshield. He was taken into custody and held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
(Osceola, Iowa) – A man from Union County died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on I-35 in Clarke County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2016 Chevy Impala was driving erratically southbound on the interstate at around 2:13-p.m., when the car left road to the right, re-entered the interstate and crossed over the southbound lanes before it entered the east ditch at near mile marker 31. The vehicle rolled and impacted trees before to rest on its passenger side.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol, Tuesday (May 31), released information about a crash in Cass County that claimed the life of a man from South Dakota. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 78-year-old James W. Spaulding, of Jefferson, SD, was in the right lane of I-80 eastbound, near mile marker 55, at around 2:25-p.m., Friday.
(Menlo, Iowa) – A man is dead and a woman was injured during a collision late Monday morning near the Adair County Freedom Rock. The Iowa State Patrol reports 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn (IA) died at the scene. 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was injured and transported by Mercy 1 helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash happened on Highway 25 at 120th Street at around 11:30-a.m.
(Harrison County, Iowa) – Emergency personnel in western Iowa are searching for a person who went missing after their boat sank Sunday night on the Missouri River. The incident happened around midnight, north of the Tyson Bend Wildlife area in Iowa, near Blair, Nebraska. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Harrison County 911 received a call that a boat on the Missouri River was taking on water. A spokesperson said the boat was 35 feet long.
A collision on Interstate 80 Sunday morning in Pottawattamie County, claimed the life of a man from Nebraska and resulted in a woman being injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper, and a 2015 Ford F350 & camper, were both traveling eastbound about a mile west of Shelby, when the Toyota, driven by 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge, of Oshkosh, NE, went out of control as it was traveling in the left lane.
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board will hold a youth fishing derby at Cold Springs Park near Lewis, on June 11th 2022. The event is open to the first 50 youths age 15 and under to register for the event. Check-in will run from 8:15am to 8:45am with the derby starting at 9:00am and running till 10:30 am.
(Audubon, Iowa) – Severe thunderstorms with high winds caused damage to cattle barns Monday evening, in Audubon County. The National Weather Service says the damage happened about 2-miles east-southeast of Audubon, a little before 5-p.m. No one was hurt, and no animals were harmed. Thunderstorms passing through the area were packing winds of 60-to 70-miles per hour.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council will meet in a regular session Wednesday, their first for the month of June. Among the action items on their agenda, is. An order to set the date of a Public Hearing for Amending the FY 2022 Budget, as June 15, 2022. City Administrator John Lund, in his agenda notes, said “Traditionally, Atlantic only needs one amendment to reconcile our finances. Unfortunately, spending has continued at a pace where a second amendment is going to be necessary.” Lund added, “This will be the first time since I became an employee of the City in March of 2011, that this has been necessary.” He warned that following a “post mortem on the FY 22 Budget, there will be “extensive discussion on revenues and spending this summer and fall, with our Department Heads.””
