Polk County man sentenced on Child Porn & gun charges
4 days ago
DES MOINES, IA – A man from Polk County was sentenced Friday (May 27) to 55-yearsd-in prison, following his guilty pleas to production of child pornography, receipt of child porn, and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say 62-year-old Gary Dale Elliott,...
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous recent arrests:. On Monday, May 30th, 49-year-old Thomas Luis Lux, of St. Joseph, MO., was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following a traffic stop on I-29 at around 11:48-p.m. His bond was set at $1,000. At around 3:40-a.m....
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests from May 19th through the 30th. On May 30th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year-old Todd Glade, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for Failure to Appear. Glade was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol, Tuesday (May 31), released information about a crash in Cass County that claimed the life of a man from South Dakota. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 78-year-old James W. Spaulding, of Jefferson, SD, was in the right lane of I-80 eastbound, near mile marker 55, at around 2:25-p.m., Friday.
(Radio Iowa) – A crime novelist and former law enforcement officer from north-central Iowa is releasing his second book. Phil Queen is a retired Webster City policeman who’s now a criminal justice instructor at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Queen’s newest work, “Forever Two Wheels,” follows an agent on a federal task force trying to break up a war between motorcycle gangs in southern Missouri.
(Osceola, Iowa) – A man from Union County died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on I-35 in Clarke County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2016 Chevy Impala was driving erratically southbound on the interstate at around 2:13-p.m., when the car left road to the right, re-entered the interstate and crossed over the southbound lanes before it entered the east ditch at near mile marker 31. The vehicle rolled and impacted trees before to rest on its passenger side.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Three people were arrested Sunday, in Montgomery County. Red Oak Police report 35-year-old Cody Allen Keith Tunnel, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 10:20-a.m. for Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, for allegedly damaging a windshield. He was taken into custody and held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports six arrests from over the past few days. At around 8:18-p.m. Monday, Officers arrested 59-year-old Scott Richard Phipps, of Creston. He was taken into custody at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI 1st offense. Phipps was taken to the Union County Jail where he later bonded out on $1000 cash or surety bond. That same day, 23-year-old Mariel Kaleen Jones, of Adel, was arrested in Creston, also for OWI/1st offense. She too was later released on a $1,000 bond.
(Knoxville, Iowa) – A motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville. The Iowa State Patrol reports 37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood died at the hospital, after she lost control of the 1999 Suzuki cycle she was riding, and crashed into a pickup truck. The accident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday, on the city’s west side.
(Menlo, Iowa) – A man is dead and a woman was injured during a collision late Monday morning near the Adair County Freedom Rock. The Iowa State Patrol reports 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn (IA) died at the scene. 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was injured and transported by Mercy 1 helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash happened on Highway 25 at 120th Street at around 11:30-a.m.
(Winterset, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Madison County said Monday, a Winterset man died during a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon, just south of Winterset. The Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call about the crash occurring in the 2200 block of Highway 169, at around 2:25-p.m. Responding Deputies...
A collision on Interstate 80 Sunday morning in Pottawattamie County, claimed the life of a man from Nebraska and resulted in a woman being injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper, and a 2015 Ford F350 & camper, were both traveling eastbound about a mile west of Shelby, when the Toyota, driven by 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge, of Oshkosh, NE, went out of control as it was traveling in the left lane.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors this (Tuesday) morning, unanimously agreed to adopt/pass Resolutions awarding ARPA (Covid recovery) funds in the amount of $50,000 for specified improvements to the Anita Child Care Center, and $120,000 for the Cass County Fire Association. Both requests had previously been discussed at length with the respective organization representatives.
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke reports, “In early May, the Montgomery County Courthouse sustained roof damage to the center most cupola as a result of strong significant wind. On Monday May 30th, several additional pieces of the cupola fell as a result of continued strong winds, damaging a nearby parked car.
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board will hold a youth fishing derby at Cold Springs Park near Lewis, on June 11th 2022. The event is open to the first 50 youths age 15 and under to register for the event. Check-in will run from 8:15am to 8:45am with the derby starting at 9:00am and running till 10:30 am.
(Audubon, Iowa) – Severe thunderstorms with high winds caused damage to cattle barns Monday evening, in Audubon County. The National Weather Service says the damage happened about 2-miles east-southeast of Audubon, a little before 5-p.m. No one was hurt, and no animals were harmed. Thunderstorms passing through the area were packing winds of 60-to 70-miles per hour.
(Radio Iowa) – Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this (Tuesday) morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County. “We had some strong winds, anywhere between 60 and 70 miles per hour, that resulted in some downed power lines as well as grain bin damage,” Krull says. “We’re also looking at the potential for other tree damage that may have occurred in the county. We had some isolated reports of hail up to about quarter size with some of the initial storms that went up in northern Iowa.”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council will meet in a regular session Wednesday, their first for the month of June. Among the action items on their agenda, is. An order to set the date of a Public Hearing for Amending the FY 2022 Budget, as June 15, 2022. City Administrator John Lund, in his agenda notes, said “Traditionally, Atlantic only needs one amendment to reconcile our finances. Unfortunately, spending has continued at a pace where a second amendment is going to be necessary.” Lund added, “This will be the first time since I became an employee of the City in March of 2011, that this has been necessary.” He warned that following a “post mortem on the FY 22 Budget, there will be “extensive discussion on revenues and spending this summer and fall, with our Department Heads.””
