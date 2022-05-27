Polk County man sentenced on Child Porn & gun charges

(Radio Iowa) – Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early this (Tuesday) morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings, with some of the worst of it being found in Hamilton County. “We had some strong winds, anywhere between 60 and 70 miles per hour, that resulted in some downed power lines as well as grain bin damage,” Krull says. “We’re also looking at the potential for other tree damage that may have occurred in the county. We had some isolated reports of hail up to about quarter size with some of the initial storms that went up in northern Iowa.”

