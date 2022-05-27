Ride the Keweenaw is all about exploring the amazing natural and recreational resources the Keweenaw region has to offer.

Join them this Memorial Day weekend for three days of non-stop mountain bike trail riding. Starting on Friday, May 27, guests will take a guided ride through the caverns at Adventure Mine, checking out the bats and old mine workings along the way. Folks will get to ride all of the Copper Country’s amazing trails, from Söké all the way to Copper Harbor and everywhere in between. People interested can register here: https://copperharbortrails.org/event/ride-the-keweenaw

On Saturday, May 28, they will wake up bright and early with a guided group ride at the Michigan Tech Trails. Bring the whole family because there will be a variety of rides for people of all abilities. Later in the afternoon they will head over to Churning Rapids and explore these backcountry trails close to home. Finally, guests will wrap up Saturday with a late-afternoon ride on the twisty, turny, and all-ages Swedetown Trails.

On Sunday, May 29, the riding action is all in Copper Harbor. The first Lake Superior Gravity Series Enduro of 2022 kicks off in the morning with two-stage Sport and three-stage Expert classes. Space will be limited, so register early once the full details are released! Following our last day of riding, we’ll gather up in the park for the unveiling of our latest batch of stellar ArtBike posters.

Trail Opening: “Opening the trails takes hundreds of hours of volunteer time, from chainsawing downed trees to leaf blowing and sometimes even shoveling snow! This year was particularly difficult as several major winter storms blew down more trees than usual, not to mention waiting for the 300″+ of snow we got to melt. Volunteers donate their time and tools to get the job done. By giving back to the trails, everyone gets to ride that much sooner!” – Nathan Miller, the Executive Director of the Copper Harbor Trails Club

