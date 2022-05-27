ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exchange Program SS22 Focuses on the World’s Beauty

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExchange Program is back for the Spring/Summer 2022 season with a new collection that focuses on the world’s beauty. Titled “To Play Again,” the offering looks at life beyond the pandemic and reminds...

The North Face Gears up for "Summer Exploration" With Its New Outdoor Collection

Following The North Face recruiting ONLINE CERAMICS in its celebration of Earth Day, the outerwear label has just released its new “Summer Exploration” collection. By calling upon all outdoor lovers to rediscover the joys of camping and immersing into water, a selection of high-performance apparel and gear has been curated. It allows explorers to set out on their summer adventures with ease against the ever-changing outdoor climate. This new collection comes with colors in abundance with new T-shirts, shirts and shorts featuring playful patterns while keeping the silhouettes laid-back and loose fitting. The North Face has also included new womenswear apparel in the collection, too: see the lively and colorful jungle prints across the news shirts that offer a relaxed style to capture the essence of a vibrant summer.
Palace Taps Jimmy'z for Surf-Meets-Skate Collaboration

After launching its latest adidas collection earlier this month, London’s Palace has now debuted a collaboration with Los Angeles-based Jimmy’z. The cult label, founded in 1984, was borne out of a new design for surf shorts that could be adjusted using a Velcro side closure. Since then, Jimmy’z has gained popularity with surfers, musicians, artists, actors and skaters.
Razer Launches "Genesis" and "Unleashed" Apparel Collections

Standing as the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, Razer is now set to expand its in-house apparel line with two new collections. Following its collaborations with BAPE and Fossil, the “Genesis” and “Unleashed” apparel collections serve as the brand’s expression of essential wares “For Gamers. By Gamers.”
PLEASURES Unveils a Graphic-Filled Drop 1 of Summer 2022

Following its last collection that celebrated the Los Angeles rock band Weezer, PLEASURES has just released Drop 1 of its Summer 2022 collection on HBX. Continuing the streetwear brand’s affinity for graphics, the latest lineup includes T-shirts adorned with imaginative illustrations, printed jeans, and more. Styles that see a return are basic short-sleeved and long-sleeved logo T-shirts in black, purple, white, and gray. The standout is the denim set comprising a jacket with PLEASURES’ branding embroidered atop the front pocket and jeans of the same wash printed with a baby flower motif. Three logo caps round out the range.
Junya Watanabe MAN and Karrimor Reunite for Another Backpack-Infused Jacket

Those who have followed along the design journey of Junya Watanabe will know that he has a penchant for taking workwear silhouettes and tweaking them with utility features of unconventional cuts to make them his own. Last year, the designer tapped into his love for jackets with backpack attachments and decided to craft his own alongside Karrimor, and the two imprints have reconvened to release another.
Sabukaru Taps CCP.FM For Weatherproof "SCC Cycling Jacket"

In anticipation of its very first kiosk-style pop-up in Tokyo, Sabukaru has partnered with outdoor apparel label CCP.FM to develop a water-resistant coach jacket designed for cycling. The upcoming Sabukaru x CPP.FM coach jacket features a sleek black build with double two-way zippers and a buttoned flap. Reflective SCC logos are printed on the back collar for extra visibility on the road and three hidden pockets allow for seamless storage.
Nike Launches New "Re-Creation" Program

Following its Grind, Nike Refurbished, and Nike Recycling & Donation initiatives, the Swoosh introduces a new Nike Re-Creation program as another step toward its circular vision. According to Nike, the Re-Creation program “locally collects vintage and deadstock pieces, using them to create new locally designed and manufactured products.” The first...
Campaign Imagery for the Louis Vuitton x NBA Collab Releases To Celebrate Its Third Drop This Season

For the past two years, has continued its partnership with the NBA – launched under the inspiration of Virgil Abloh – releasing exclusive and athletic-infused items. For Spring/Summer 2022, the collaboration returns with its third installment, championing team spirit and camaraderie. Unveiled in the latest campaign imagery for...
Rising London Brand AELIZA Wants Wearers to Feel Secure With Its New T-Shirt Drop

Rising London-based label AELIZA – which was tipped as one of HYPEBEAST’s brands to keep on your radar this year – is now announcing the release of its final T-shirt instalment for its “Season 1” campaign. With two new T-shirts included in the drop, each garment looks to embody AELIZA’s mission statement of making it’s wearers feel secure within a biologic study of the autonomous individual.
#FR2 Opens Pre-Orders for Caked 'Mona Lisa' Graphic T-Shirts

Just a day following the now-infamous incident in which a man dressed as an elderly woman smashed a cake onto the Mona Lisa, Tokyo-based label Fxxking Rabbits quickly captures the moment, releasing a graphic tee featuring a defaced image of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece. The “Protect the Earth” tee...
Rumors of a HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Surface

According to reports, as part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations that continue to honor founder Keith Hufnagel, HUF and. SB are set to release a collaboration. The reports note that the duo has come together on a Nike SB Dunk Low design, expected to be accompanied by an apparel range. Although...
Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Border Collie suit from a company called...
RAW EMOTIONS Releases its Mascot Tiger Rug in a Fresh Mint Colorway

Following the release of its updated Mascot Tiger Yellow Rug and Tiger Cat Yellow range, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with yet another new color take on its signature rug. This time around, the brand has put together with it calls a “Family of Mint,” centered around a pastel green tone.
Discover New Nike Styles for Gifts This Father’s Day

Is a hotspot when shopping for Father’s Day gifts with a wide array of offerings that range from sportswear to streetwear. There are sneakers that deliver classic aesthetics like the slim Blazer Mid ‘77 Premium, and models like the Air Monarch IV that provide an eye-catching silhouette. Nike also has innovative designs in their summer-ready accessories and apparel, which can complement existing items in dad’s daily wardrobe.
NBA and Louis Vuitton Connect for a New Accessories Collection

‘s collaborative portfolio expanded into the hoops division once it solidified a partnership with the NBA in 2020. And since then, the French luxury house has teamed up with the pro basketball league on various initiatives including footwear, apparel, a mini hoops set and a trophy case for the champions, and now the duo has reconnected to introduce a fresh batch of leather goods.
The Hundreds x Indy 500 Celebrate Speed With Capsule Collection

The Hundreds and the Indianapolis 500 commemorate the famous race event by creating a capsule collection featuring exclusive artwork. The renowned Indianapolis 500 is a celebration characterized by turbo-speed Indy cars and exhilarated onlookers. The grand competition only occurs every Memorial Day Weekend, so to honor the highly-anticipated occurrence, The Hundreds created Indy 500 streetwear that can be worn all year long.
New Balance 1500 "Fluid Minimalist" Pack Comes Built With Light Gray Upppers

It’s no secret that New Balance is making a ton of noise in the sneaker world for its collaborative range, but another element of the brand that has garnered them much success is the fact that its GR lineup does numbers as well. And this season, a multitude of the Boston-based brand’s silhouettes will be increasing their output, one being the New Balance 1500 which has just surfaced in a brand new “Fluid Minimalist” colorway.
Robert Nava Takes Over Pace London in New Exhibition

Featuring his largest works to date. Pace London is showcasing Robert Nava’s first solo exhibition in the UK. In “Thunderbolt Disco,” the American artist brings his penchant for mythological symbolism throughout the entirety of the gallery’s Hanover Square location. Nava is well-known for a vibrant and...
