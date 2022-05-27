Exchange Program SS22 Focuses on the World’s Beauty

Following its last collection that celebrated the Los Angeles rock band Weezer, PLEASURES has just released Drop 1 of its Summer 2022 collection on HBX. Continuing the streetwear brand’s affinity for graphics, the latest lineup includes T-shirts adorned with imaginative illustrations, printed jeans, and more. Styles that see a return are basic short-sleeved and long-sleeved logo T-shirts in black, purple, white, and gray. The standout is the denim set comprising a jacket with PLEASURES’ branding embroidered atop the front pocket and jeans of the same wash printed with a baby flower motif. Three logo caps round out the range.
