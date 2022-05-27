ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Fears Her & Prince Harry's Visit To The U.K. Will Make Him Want To Move Back Home, Claims Source

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
In just one week, Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and their two kids will return to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark their first royal engagement as a family of four. The gathering will also act as 11-month-old Lilibet 's introduction to her relatives, so it should be a joyous occasion — but an insider believes otherwise.

According to a Star source, the former actress, 40, is worried the festivities will cause her husband, 37, to start reminiscing on his old life. "Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," the insider spilled. "And that the royals will get their claws into Harry."

The insider noted that the Duke of Sussex "feels terrible" that he hasn't bee around much for his beloved great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth , especially as the 96-year-old's health has been declining.

Markle also fears that Prince Charles , 73, and Prince William , 39, may try to guilt trip Harry in to staying in town, as they monarchy is checking off every box to try and rebuild their tarnished image in the wake of Prince Andrew 's sexual abuse scandal.

Because of her suspicions, the Suits alum is "insisting that she is included in every meeting to keep things under control," the source claimed. "She's terrified everyone might get along and they'll convince him to move back home."

However, the Sussexes aren't without negative press themselves: earlier this month, it was revealed that Toya Holness , the press secretary for their Archewell Foundation, quit , and just a few days before that, Page Six disclosed that they were working with Netflix to film "an at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries.

THE ROYAL FAMILY STEPS OUT FOR EASTER SERVICE WITHOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH II — SEE THE PHOTOS

No other details on the show have been revealed, but some think the idea is hypocritical since the parents-of-two claimed they moved to California to have more privacy. The buzz around the show has also made the royals fear that they'll try to bring along the cameras when they arrive for the Jubilee, which kicks off on Thursday, June 2.

"William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight, " author Tom Bower shared. " Kate [Middleton] and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”

MyKidsMom94
If this is true then it proves two things that her few fans refuse to believe. That she wants to be in control of everything Harry is involved in and make the decisions. The other is that it is all about where she wants to live and she doesn’t want them to get along so he won’t want to move back to the UK. She wants the fame that came along with marrying a prince but wants to live in LA as she has always liked to live. It’s all about what Meghan wants.

Celtic Dragonfly
She has every right to be worried. Because she has everything going her way here. A house she didn't have to pay for. Vehicles she didn't have to pay for. She's given money from the royals every month to live on. Her Mother is here. Her friends. She can say/do/act however she wants. She doesn't have anyone above her expecting things out of her. She doesn't have to be the low man on the totem pole. She doesn't have to actually work because she's married to a Prince. She knows she will have it made for the rest of her life. Because, even her children are royals. She has it made all around. But, in the UK, all that goes away. She has to adhere to a set of strict rules. Grandmummy gets to have the last say. Her husband will have to go places without her. He will be around his family. She will be expected to do her duties. She has to curtsy to her FIL, MIL, BIL, SIL, The Queen. She doesn't want any of that. She has Cinderella Syndrome.

Susan Docken
You know Harry just may be starting to realize that MAG-GOT has been using him all along and if he can get back to England to his family and with his kids then she wouldn't be able to stop him from keeping them there. Boy wouldn't that be Karma.😂🙏

