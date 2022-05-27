Meghan Markle Fears Her & Prince Harry's Visit To The U.K. Will Make Him Want To Move Back Home, Claims Source

MEGA

In just one week, Prince Harry , Meghan Markle and their two kids will return to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark their first royal engagement as a family of four. The gathering will also act as 11-month-old Lilibet 's introduction to her relatives, so it should be a joyous occasion — but an insider believes otherwise.

According to a Star source, the former actress, 40, is worried the festivities will cause her husband, 37, to start reminiscing on his old life. "Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," the insider spilled. "And that the royals will get their claws into Harry."

The insider noted that the Duke of Sussex "feels terrible" that he hasn't bee around much for his beloved great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth , especially as the 96-year-old's health has been declining.

MEGA

Markle also fears that Prince Charles , 73, and Prince William , 39, may try to guilt trip Harry in to staying in town, as they monarchy is checking off every box to try and rebuild their tarnished image in the wake of Prince Andrew 's sexual abuse scandal.

Because of her suspicions, the Suits alum is "insisting that she is included in every meeting to keep things under control," the source claimed. "She's terrified everyone might get along and they'll convince him to move back home."

However, the Sussexes aren't without negative press themselves: earlier this month, it was revealed that Toya Holness , the press secretary for their Archewell Foundation, quit , and just a few days before that, Page Six disclosed that they were working with Netflix to film "an at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style" docuseries.

THE ROYAL FAMILY STEPS OUT FOR EASTER SERVICE WITHOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH II — SEE THE PHOTOS

MEGA

No other details on the show have been revealed, but some think the idea is hypocritical since the parents-of-two claimed they moved to California to have more privacy. The buzz around the show has also made the royals fear that they'll try to bring along the cameras when they arrive for the Jubilee, which kicks off on Thursday, June 2.

"William will worry that Harry and Meghan will pull a stunt to try to get the limelight, " author Tom Bower shared. " Kate [Middleton] and William would be foolish not to be suspicious and would be unwise not to be cautious.”