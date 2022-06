Thousands of visitors fly into Lake Tahoe every year, but very few arrive in a F/A-18E Super Hornet. That was Tom Cruise’s ride in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the blockbuster sequel to the 1986 classic directed by Tony Scott, which shot much of its climax sequence in the South Lake Tahoe area. Filming took place nearly four years ago in December 2018, with pandemic-related delays repeatedly pushing back the movie’s release until May 27.

