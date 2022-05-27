ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001.

The S&P 500 rose and notched the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020. Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose significantly. Retailers also made solid gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 100.40 points, or 2.5%, to 4,158.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 575.77 points, or 1.8%, to 33,212.96.

The Nasdaq rose 390.48 points, or 3.3%, to 12,131.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 49.62 points, or 2.7%, to 1,887.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 256.88 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is up 1,951.06 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 776.51 points, or 6.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 114.59 points, or 6.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 607.94 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is down 3,125.34 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,513.84 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 357.46 points, or 15.9%.

