Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood Area Education Association awards scholarships

By From Staff Reports
 4 days ago

ELLWOOD CITY − The Ellwood Area Education Association recently awarded two scholarships to two seniors from Lincoln High School − Kyla Servick and Emma Wise.

Kyla is the daughter of Jolene Krupa and Sam Servick and will be attending Westminster College.

Emma is the daughter of Gina and Ray Wise and will be attending Penn State University, University Park.

Heather Brest, a math teacher at Lincoln High School and the chair of the EAEA scholarship committee, presented the scholarships.

Each student received $750.

