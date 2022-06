Tens of thousands of people will travel within, into and out of Idaho this Memorial Day weekend, even as gas prices continue to soar. AAA predicts that 224,000 Idahoans will take a trip during the holiday weekend, an 8% increase from last year. The uptick coincides with record-high average gas prices in the Gem State and U.S. — a gallon of gas cost $4.62 on average in Idaho and $4.60 nationally as of May 24, according to AAA.

