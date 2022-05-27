Lakewood Farmers Market Returns Tuesday, June 7

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage. Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO