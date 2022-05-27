ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakewood Farmers Market Returns Tuesday, June 7

The Suburban Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Lakewood announcement. Tuesday, June 7 is the beginning of Farmers Market season in Lakewood. Every year, the market welcomes thousands to enjoy fresh produce, creative wares, delightful treats, and relaxing vibes. Lakewood Farmers Market. Tuesdays from June 7...

thesubtimes.com

The Suburban Times

The Man Market

Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Topside Bar and Grill is excited to host The Man Market on June 11th from 10 am-3 pm. There will be a variety of vendors for guests to pick up a Father’s Day gift, or something for themselves. This Market will feature all things...
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood’s Northwest Properties sold

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – After 62 years being in Lakewood, Northwest Properties, a family-owned business, has sold. Pat and Bill Price announced that they sold their property management accounts and their building. It is the only remaining Lakewood real estate company from a list of real estate companies, detailed on a directory printed in an old 1980’s phone book, discovered in the office during the moving and cleaning process.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Regional Experts Discuss Housing Affordability & Homelessness During Lakewood “Community Coffeehouse”

City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen hosted a “Community Coffeehouse” on Thursday to discuss housing affordability and homelessness. Speakers included Janne Hutchins from Living Access Support Alliance (LASA), a local provider of permanent supportive housing and homelessness prevention services. Jason Gauthier represented the South Sound Housing Affordability Partners, a group that marshals regional housing policy. Steve O’Ban represented Pierce County.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Get Ducky on June 4

City of University Place announcement. Duck Daze is back and will be held next Saturday, June 4 beginning at 10 a.m. when the parade begins at 29th Street and Bridgeport Way W. The route continues down Bridgeport Way past the Civic Building before turning left onto 37th Street where it will finish at the West Pierce Fire Station.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Inaugural Twisted Cider 5K Comes to U.P.

City of University Place announcement. Register now to participate in the first Twisted Cider 5K run and walk in U.P. that will take place on July 30. The 3.1 mile-event will begin and end at the Curran Apple Orchard. There will also be a 1K along Sound View Drive for children 12 and under. Parents can participate in this part of the event along with their kids (no registration required).
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Outdoor Concerts & Festivals Are Back

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. After two years without a city-wide celebration, we’re excited to announce that 4th of July fireworks are back on the Ruston Way Waterfront, MOSAIC (formerly known as Ethnic Fest) is returning to Wright Park, and an outdoor concert series is coming to Dune Peninsula! Click here to see the upcoming schedule.
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3343 W Ames Lake Dr NE

Introducing this amazing Victorian 3 level home located in the sought-after Ames Lake, Redmond neighborhood. You'll have access to the private Ames Lake beach perfect for swimming, kayaking or fishing. The home boasts hardwood floors and carpet throughout with gorgeous kitchen complete with newer SS appliance, granite counters and gas range. Upper floor primary suite with gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful lake view. A potential mother-in-law unit on the ground floor with kitchen area and full bath. Plus a beautifully fenced backyard, ample room for boat/RV parking and a large 4 car garage. AC provides year round comfort. Minutes to DT Redmond. Award winning schools nearby. If lifestyle is what you are looking for, this is it!
REDMOND, WA
KING 5

Uptick in trailhead thefts expected this summer in western Washington

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Packed trailhead parking lots are expected to be a target for thieves this summer, and they're not just looking for valuables left in the vehicle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has already seen an uptick in smash-and-grabs at trailheads throughout western Washington this year. The organization expects to see an additional increase during summer when more people are leaving their cars unattended at trailheads for several hours.
ISSAQUAH, WA
The Suburban Times

DuPont May 27 Report to Council

Read the DuPont Mayor’s May 27 report to the City Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
DUPONT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gas costs more at some California locations than the federal minimum wage

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage. Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southseattleemerald.com

Community-Minded Cafe Red Reopens With New Vegan Goods

After almost seven months of in-person closure, Cafe Red in Othello reopened its doors for service in April. The return of the beloved neighborhood café comes with a new all-vegan menu, plenty of goods from local companies, and a renewed commitment to community. More than anything, co-owners Jesiah Wurtz...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Rename Thurston County? Why not?

Recently giving Washington state places new names has been getting attention. For example, the federal Department of the Interior is proposing renaming geographical sites in Washington that currently have offensive names. A State board is considering changing the name of a waterway in the San Juan Islands from an 1800’s general who “committed reprehensible acts against humanity” to the name of a highly respected historical indigenous leader.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Find Local Flowers at These Olympia Flower Farms

Thurston County is blooming with flowers every summer, and there are many local flower farms and florists making that happen! Support a local flower farm with a visit to their farm or by buying a bouquet at a farm stand or farmer’s market. These neighborhood flower farms support the local economy and are more sustainable than your typical grocery store bouquet. Below are several small-scale family-owned flower farms in Olympia that are growing beautiful flowers.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Aurora Commons: A place of belonging in North Seattle

We all desire a place to belong. "The Aurora Commons is a place where people feel seen, heard, and known, and invited to belong," according to Christina Smith, Development and Communications Manager at the Aurora Commons. Located on Aurora and N 90th Street, just blocks north of Greenlake, the Aurora...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Raindrops Don’t Stop Cruzin’ 2 Colby 2022 In Downtown Everett

A few raindrops didn’t stop a couple hundred car enthusiasts from Cruzin’ Colby Sunday evening. Here are a few photos and a reminder that hundreds of cars will be lined up throughout downtown Everett, Washington from 9 AM ’til 4 PM Memorial Day. Here are some photos from this year’s cruise. Click photo to enlarge.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood United General Meeting: New Fire Codes and New Fireworks Laws

Lakewood United announcement. Lakewood United will hold a General Meeting on Thursday, June 2nd at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7:00 AM and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 AM. Guest Speakers: Fire Chief Jim Sharp and Assistant Chief Scott Adams from West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR).
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Sound Transit will hold public Board and Committee meetings starting in June

Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit will open the Ruth Fisher Boardroom starting June 1, 2022 for the public to attend public Board and Committee meetings. The State of Washington rescinded the executive order requiring virtual meetings effective June 1, 2022. Meetings will be held at Union Station, 401 S. Jackson Street, Seattle, WA. The boardroom will be open 30 minutes before each meeting’s scheduled start time.
SEATTLE, WA

