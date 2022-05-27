ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘bionic’ reading method is changing the way you read

By Tyler Manning
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — I s th is eas ier t o re ad? Do es bio nic rea ding act ually wo rk?

That is just a taste of “bionic reading” a new reading method that guides the eyes through the text by creating artificial fixation methods by bolding the first couple of letters of every word. Officials say this allows the reader to focus on the highlighted beginning letters and lets their brain fill in the rest of the word.

Twitter users are sharing around a graphic that has two paragraphs. Both paragraphs have the exact same text, but one paragraph employs bionic reading by highlighting the first few letters of each word to create artificial fixation points.

The result is thousands of retweets and likes, showing support for the revolutionary new reading method.

To get in on the social media craze, view the graphic yourself by clicking here . If you’d like to learn more about bionic reading, click here.

