Delicious, fresh salad recipe from Hilton Hotel chef

Novva Data Center in West Jordan is a 330,000-square-foot data center on a 100-acre campus. The headquarters is a two-story, 80,000-square-foot building. Novva is a private company that provides wholesale and multi-tenant colocation. The infrastructure services local, national and international clients. Novva offers turnkey and client-designed solutions of all sizes. Utah is the largest colocation data center in the country. There is a Novva Data Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Novva officials plan to expand to more locations in the country as well as throughout the world.
