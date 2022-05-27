ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Chad Green: Shifts to 60-day IL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Green (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. The Yankees announced last...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Likely headed for backup role

Lagares will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Lagares will stay in the lineup for the fourth time in the Angels' last five games, but two of his starts came while Taylor Ward was managing a shoulder injury. Ward is picking up his second straight start in right field Tuesday, but the righty-hitting Lagares will shift over to left with the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh sitting out against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Now that Ward is healthy again, Lagares doesn't look as though he'll be in store for anything more than short-side platoon work.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Daz Cameron: Getting fourth straight start

Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Guardians. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 16, Cameron has produced a modest .542 OPS, but that hasn't stopped manager A.J. Hinch from giving the outfielder steady playing time. Cameron will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, this time manning right field in place of Robbie Grossman, who is serving as Detroit's designated hitter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup

Nola will be on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis. Nola has struggled to a .223/.288/.281 line at the plate this season, but he remains the Padres' primary catcher, starting 28 of the team's 49 games behind the plate. Jorge Alfaro, who starts Tuesday, has hit a comparatively strong .257/.288/.378.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Bullpen expected

Weaver (elbow) is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro and Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic report. Weaver has pitched in an extended spring training game, and the bullpen session looks like the next step on the way to a rehabilitation assignment.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Injured List#Il#Era
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mets send struggling Dominic Smith to Triple-A following slow start to season

The New York Mets demoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith on Tuesday, replacing him on the active roster with reliever Adonis Medina. Smith, who will celebrate his 27th birthday on June 15, has faltered since receiving downballot Most Valuable Player Award consideration for his strong play during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He's hit .235/.301/.346 (79 OPS+) with 11 home runs and more than three times as many strikeouts than walks in his last 594 plate appearances. Those marks include his poor performance to date this season, as he's posted a 59 OPS+ in 39 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Royce Lewis: Likely requires IL stint

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Lewis will "probably" be placed on the injured list after leaving Sunday's game with right knee pain, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Lewis was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul prior to Sunday's contest, and he began experiencing knee pain after a collision with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy