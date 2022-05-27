Yankees' Chad Green: Shifts to 60-day IL

Lagares will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Lagares will stay in the lineup for the fourth time in the Angels' last five games, but two of his starts came while Taylor Ward was managing a shoulder injury. Ward is picking up his second straight start in right field Tuesday, but the righty-hitting Lagares will shift over to left with the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh sitting out against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Now that Ward is healthy again, Lagares doesn't look as though he'll be in store for anything more than short-side platoon work.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO