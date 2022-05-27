ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns' David Njoku: Agrees to four-year extension

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Browns and Njoku agreed on a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Still not at OTAs

Watkins remains absent from the Packers' OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Tuesday's practice, "I'm not comfortable with anybody not being here." While OTAs remain voluntary, Watkins may be falling out of favor with the staff already given LaFleur's comments. Watkins was signed to a one-year deal this offseason to help mitigate the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, with returning depth pieces like Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree already familiar with Green Bay's offensive scheme and rookies Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson already having multiple weeks of practices under their belts, Watson could find himself fighting for a roster spot when he eventually makes his presence felt at practice.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Still held back by knee

McMillan was limited during OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Apparently it was premature to assume McMillan had fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of 2021. New England already has the middle of their defense locked down by Ja'Whaun Bentley, who notched 109 tackles last season, with recent trade acquisition Mack Wilson available in reserve. Assuming McMillan is ready to play come Week 1, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Ian Rapoport
CBS Sports

Details on Jeff Gladney's tragic death, plus Rams' Aaron Donald sounds like he's still considering retirement

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. I don't know how it's possible, but the start of the NFL season is now just 100 days away. And just in case you're wondering, I didn't actually keep track of that myself. I asked Alexa to remind me when the NFL season was 100 days away. I also ask her to remind me when to shower and when to eat. I'm not good at remembering things.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Managing concussion-like symptoms

Lewis, who is out of the lineup Tuesday in Baltimore, is dealing with some concussion-like symptoms, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lewis was struck in the shoulder by a pitch Saturday and had the ball ricochet and hit him in the head, and he's now being evaluated for concussion-like symptoms. The 26-year-old should be placed on the 7-day injured list if he's unable to pass the league's concussion protocol.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Nfl Network#American Football#Browns
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: Participating in Tuesday's practice

Hamler (knee) practiced Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler tore his left ACL at the end of September last season and was sidelined for OTAs last week, but he was able to participate during the Broncos' light practice Tuesday. Denver will likely be cautious with the Penn State product during the offseason to avoid any potential setback, but it's still encouraging to see him participating in team activities. With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick all ahead of him on the depth chart, the 2020 second-round pick will have an uphill battle to fantasy relevancy, but it remains to be seen how Denver's new QB Russell Wilson will divvy out targets.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence already seeing the benefits in having Doug Pederson as a former NFL quarterback

One of the biggest assets toward the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as head coach was the immediate development of Trevor Lawrence. Pederson has already declared the 2022 season is Lawrence's rookie year, having the young quarterback throw everything he learned from his real 2021 rookie season under exiled former coach Urban Meyer out the window.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Schwartz: Browns standing pat at WR

Schwartz remains in the mix for the No. 2 wide receiver spot, and the Browns are not compelled to add a second proven veteran wideout at this time, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The organization acquired Amari Cooper as the No. 1 receiver during the offseason...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Tagged with loss, blown save

Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Taylor's huge year

The Fantasy football landscape has changed drastically since the end of last season. Wide receiver Davante Adams, who's scored 10 or more touchdowns in five of his last six seasons, is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. How will Adams' presence affect Darren Waller, who's recorded over 1,100 receiving yards in two of his last three seasons, in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Will Adams and Waller form one of the league's most dynamic duos? Or will they both be among the top 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA

