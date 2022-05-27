Browns' David Njoku: Agrees to four-year extension

Watkins remains absent from the Packers' OTAs on Tuesday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Tuesday's practice, "I'm not comfortable with anybody not being here." While OTAs remain voluntary, Watkins may be falling out of favor with the staff already given LaFleur's comments. Watkins was signed to a one-year deal this offseason to help mitigate the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, with returning depth pieces like Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree already familiar with Green Bay's offensive scheme and rookies Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson already having multiple weeks of practices under their belts, Watson could find himself fighting for a roster spot when he eventually makes his presence felt at practice.
