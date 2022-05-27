ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins' Byron Buxton: On bench Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Buxton isn't starting Friday against the Royals, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Tigers' Daz Cameron: Getting fourth straight start

Cameron will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Guardians. Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 16, Cameron has produced a modest .542 OPS, but that hasn't stopped manager A.J. Hinch from giving the outfielder steady playing time. Cameron will pick up his fourth consecutive start Sunday, this time manning right field in place of Robbie Grossman, who is serving as Detroit's designated hitter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Likely headed for backup role

Lagares will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Lagares will stay in the lineup for the fourth time in the Angels' last five games, but two of his starts came while Taylor Ward was managing a shoulder injury. Ward is picking up his second straight start in right field Tuesday, but the righty-hitting Lagares will shift over to left with the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh sitting out against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Now that Ward is healthy again, Lagares doesn't look as though he'll be in store for anything more than short-side platoon work.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Nola: Out of lineup

Nola will be on the bench Tuesday against St. Louis. Nola has struggled to a .223/.288/.281 line at the plate this season, but he remains the Padres' primary catcher, starting 28 of the team's 49 games behind the plate. Jorge Alfaro, who starts Tuesday, has hit a comparatively strong .257/.288/.378.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Jonathan Schoop powers Detroit Tigers over Twins 4-0 in Game 2; another pitcher gets hurt

Jonathan Schoop provided the offense, Joey Wentz and the bullpen provided the pitching, Kody Clemens provided some intrigue and the Tigers provided the fans with some cheers. Schoop hit a two-run home run in the first, followed it with a two-out, two-run single in the second and the pitching staff did the rest as the Detroit Tigers (19-30) beat the Twins 4-0 in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Bullpen expected

Weaver (elbow) is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday, Nick Piecoro and Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic report. Weaver has pitched in an extended spring training game, and the bullpen session looks like the next step on the way to a rehabilitation assignment.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Slow to progress

Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets send struggling Dominic Smith to Triple-A following slow start to season

The New York Mets demoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith on Tuesday, replacing him on the active roster with reliever Adonis Medina. Smith, who will celebrate his 27th birthday on June 15, has faltered since receiving downballot Most Valuable Player Award consideration for his strong play during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He's hit .235/.301/.346 (79 OPS+) with 11 home runs and more than three times as many strikeouts than walks in his last 594 plate appearances. Those marks include his poor performance to date this season, as he's posted a 59 OPS+ in 39 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Back in action

Myers (knee) will return to the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis. Myers missed the last two games while dealing with right knee inflammation, but he's ready to go after the brief break. He'll bat fifth and play right field, pushing Jose Azocar back to the bench.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Justin Nicolino: Gets minors deal from Reds

Nicolino signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday and was assigned to Triple-A Louisville. He made his Louisville debut Sunday, giving up six earned runs on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings while taking the loss. The appearance was Nicolino's first in affiliated ball since 2019, as the 30-year-old had stints in the Chinese Professional Baseball League and the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball before getting an opportunity with the Reds. Nicolino previously made 50 appearances in the majors with the Marlins from 2015 through 2017, logging a 4.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 201.1 innings over that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mets' Drew Smith: X-rays negative

Smith was diagnosed with a dislocated right pinky finger after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Smith attempted to barehand a comebacker in the top of the seventh inning Sunday, and he immediately exited the game with a trainer. The right-hander's X-rays didn't reveal a fracture, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Nationals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

