ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Christopher Dennis

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZnzT_0fsmacWC00

HAMLET — Christopher Eugene Dennis, 45, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence.

He was born June 14, 1976, son of Patrick Cichon and Linda Dennis Cichon.

Chris was an electrician and was self-employed. In his school years, he was known as the class clown. He was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. He had a funny personality and was always the life of the party. Everyone that knew him knew he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Dasia Dennis and Lexi Dennis, both of Rockingham, China Dennis (Justice Sweet) of Hamlet, and Christopher Phifer (Jennifer Martinez) of Gastonia; his parents, Patrick and Linda Cichon of Hamlet; grandchildren, Christopher Bane Phifer, Zoey Yates, Ariya Phifer, Liberty Dennis, Creeden Sweet, Harper Sweeney, Freya Sweeney, and baby Sweet due in August; sister, Felicia Rheault (Eric) of Rockingham; god-sister, Samantha Paige Weatherford of Hamlet; aunt, Jeanette Dennis of Hamlet; nieces, Bailey Rheault and MacKenzie Rheault, both of Rockingham; best friend, Eric Greene; cousin, Ken Bittle (Carla) of Hamlet; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Harrington Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Smith and Pastor Brian Oxendine officiating.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Felicia and Eric Rheault, 575 Saint Stevens Church Road, Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Dennis family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Marvin ‘Buddy’ Lester Smith

ROCKINGHAM — Marvin “Buddy” Lester Smith, 66, of Rockingham, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1955 in Richmond County, son of the late Marvin Thomas Smith and Agenora Parker Smith. Buddy was a faithful, lifelong...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Kathleen Norton

ROCKINGHAM — Kathleen “Kathy” Norton, 77, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. She was born Sept. 25, 1944 in Elgin, Illinois, a daughter of the late Cicero Milton and Kathryn Jane Whitley Shayler. She graduated from Elgin High School class of 1962....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Lillian Pauline Graham Butler

FOXFIRE — Lillian Pauline (Graham) Butler, 100, of Foxfire, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Accordius Health of Aberdeen. Mrs. Butler was born in Clinton on June 24, 1921, daughter of the late Abram Graham and Lillie (Best) Graham. She was a teacher and principal for 50-plus years, having retired from Richmond County School System at the age of 74 in 1996.
FOXFIRE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamlet, NC
Rockingham, NC
Obituaries
City
Rockingham, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
FOX43.com

Nick Cannon honors 102-year-old grandma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Television host and actor Nick Cannon made a trip to North Carolina this weekend. It was in honor of his 102-year-old great-grandmother, Corinne Cannon. She was recognized by her alma mater, Barber-Scotia College, as well as other local leaders including Mayor Vy Lyles at an event held in Kannapolis.
The Richmond Observer

Brian Jenkins

ROCKINGHAM — Brian Jenkins, 42, of Rockingham passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born in Richmond County, a son of Lee Jenkins and Donna Todd Halyburton. Brian graduated from Richmond Senior High School and attended Pembroke College. He graduated from BLET at Sandhills Community College. He worked several years for the Anson County Sheriff's Department and CSX Railroad.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Dennis
WBTV

Man shot, killed after call for drag racing in east Charlotte

One killed in third shooting at south Charlotte apartment complex in last month. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a call around 11 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Arrowood Road. Charlotte FC fires head coach in middle of first season. Updated: 6 hours ago. Assistant Coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

2 dead after shooting on Highway 554 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Fowler said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Both people died of gunshot wounds, Fowler said. The identities of the people killed have not been released as the family […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Emergency crews respond to serious accident in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Williamsburg County Fire Department say crews responded to an accident involving injuries Monday night. The incident was in the Trio community near Andrews where authorities were urging the public to avoid the area near Trio crossroads, and near Oak Ridge Road. According...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Doris Paul

BURLINGTON — Ms. Doris Paul, 81, of Burlington, formerly of Hamlet, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Hospice & Palliative Care of Alamance, Burlington. Ms. Paul was born Dec. 4, 1940, in Richmond County, daughter of the late Howard and Glennie Robson Paul. She was preceded in death...
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles Football#Philadelphia Eagles#Harrington Funeral Home
WRAL News

19-year-old dies in North Myrtle Beach drowning

North Myrtle Beach, S.C. — A 19-year-old has died after drowning in North Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Kyle Brown was pulled from the ocean just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of 6th Avenue North. Brown was from Ashburn, Virginia, according...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

One critical in Pinebluff accident

One person was airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition, and two others, including a child, were injured after a rollover accident in Pinebluff Monday morning. The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Thunder Road. The accident completely shut down southbound traffic on U.S. 1. The...
PINEBLUFF, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Richmond Observer

Carolyn Rhyne Mabe

ELLERBE — Carolyn Rhyne Mabe, 67, of Ellerbe, completed her earthly journey on Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Mabe was born Feb. 22, 1955 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Ramer Otho and Betty Lucille Reynolds Rhyne. She worked with Fruit of the Loom and H. L. Webb Trucking, was the former pianist for Ellerbe First Baptist Church and currently Jones Springs United Methodist Church. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Ellerbe.
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy