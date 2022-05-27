Christopher Dennis

HAMLET — Christopher Eugene Dennis, 45, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence.

He was born June 14, 1976, son of Patrick Cichon and Linda Dennis Cichon.

Chris was an electrician and was self-employed. In his school years, he was known as the class clown. He was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. He had a funny personality and was always the life of the party. Everyone that knew him knew he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Dasia Dennis and Lexi Dennis, both of Rockingham, China Dennis (Justice Sweet) of Hamlet, and Christopher Phifer (Jennifer Martinez) of Gastonia; his parents, Patrick and Linda Cichon of Hamlet; grandchildren, Christopher Bane Phifer, Zoey Yates, Ariya Phifer, Liberty Dennis, Creeden Sweet, Harper Sweeney, Freya Sweeney, and baby Sweet due in August; sister, Felicia Rheault (Eric) of Rockingham; god-sister, Samantha Paige Weatherford of Hamlet; aunt, Jeanette Dennis of Hamlet; nieces, Bailey Rheault and MacKenzie Rheault, both of Rockingham; best friend, Eric Greene; cousin, Ken Bittle (Carla) of Hamlet; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Harrington Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Smith and Pastor Brian Oxendine officiating.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Felicia and Eric Rheault, 575 Saint Stevens Church Road, Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Dennis family.

