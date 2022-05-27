ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Word of the Week: Remission

By Team Verywell Health
 4 days ago
Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Remission (ree-MISH-shun) What it means: Time when a disease or condition goes away or the symptoms get better. Where it comes from:...

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health's team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

