Word of the Week: Remission

Each week, Verywell explains a term from health, medicine, science, or technology. How to say it: Remission (ree-MISH-shun) What it means: Time when a disease or condition goes away or the symptoms get better. Where it comes from:...
Slade Thompson, who was 5 at the time, hadn’t had the best year. He had gone to the UPMC Susquehanna hospital in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for his second surgery. His most recent visit was to have his tonsils removed. Layla, Slade’s mother, sat nervously in the waiting room as her...
Many people are unsure of their blood types. You may not know that your blood type can make you more susceptible to certain medical conditions. A blood type chart can help you figure out what blood type you have. Blood type categorizes blood by what it contains. This includes the...
JACKSON, Miss. — Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure. Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing...
Going back to the work of Abraham Maslow, behavioral scientists have found lots of evidence for the importance of love in one's life. Feeling unloved is, just as Maslow suggested, a wretched feeling that stunts growth and happiness. Finding love, which comes in all kinds of varieties, is, without question,...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Antioxidants help keep our cells healthy. Now, new research finds antioxidants may also help protect against dementia. Scientists report people with higher antioxidant levels may be less likely to ever develop a form of dementia. More specifically, study participants with the highest recorded levels of three...
During all stages of life, a balanced diet is fundamental to the development and maintenance of healthy bones. The bones may lose density as a person ages and during menopause. A reduced bone density can lead to osteoporosis. Eating foods that promote bone health and density may help prevent osteoporosis...
For more than 20 years, scientists have known that people with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, or obesity have a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The conditions can all affect the brain, damaging blood vessels and leading to strokes. But the connection between vascular disease in the brain and...
New research suggests psilocybin improves depressive symptoms associated with emotional avoidance and rumination. Brain scans of people with depression revealed that two doses of psilocybin strengthened underactive brain areas, allowing for flexible thinking and less negative thinking patterns. The antidepressant effects of psilocybin lasted for at least three weeks. Growing...
BOSTON -- Scoring well on seven health metrics could reduce your risk of dementia, and physical activity is one of them.Researchers at the University of Mississippi studied more than 10,000 Americans and found that seven metrics called the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7 were associated with dementia risk later in life. The areas include physical activity, diet, obesity, smoking, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Scoring better in these areas in midlife was associated with a lower risk of dementia as they aged, even in people at high genetic risk for it.
"I hate people," I told my friend the other day, "I really, really do." "I hate people," is something I say often but don't really mean, sort of like how people say they're busy or tired all the time. Most of us are less busy than we fancy ourselves and less tired than we need to be. But we all like to complain, and me complaining about how annoying other people are scratches the same itch as other people complaining about anything else. There is a sort of cultural currency that comes with being busy and tired, but I'm not sure that same currency applies to hating people. Probably, I just seem crotchety and unlikeable, which is exactly the vibe I was going for at that moment.
While antidepressants often help people with depressive disorder manage their symptoms, new research shows that the use of these drugs is not associated with improved quality of life in the long term. Experts say antidepressants are meant to reduce the symptoms of depression, but that does not necessarily mean a...
People who are diagnosed with prediabetes are often warned that their condition can progress to diabetes. But a new study has quantified just how likely that is to happen within a year. About one in 20 adults aged 65 and up with prediabetes will end up developing diabetes within 12...
According to an NBC analysis, almost 240 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were filed across the United States in the first few months of 2022. That’s about three bills filed every day from January to March. While the legislation takes aim at a range of rights for people in the LGBTQ+ community,...
The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has advised that people over the age of 60 should not start taking aspirin daily to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. While it can be beneficial for some people, experts say that daily aspirin use can increase the risk of...
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products. Healthcare professionals review articles for medical accuracy. Learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. While a common activity, sitting in chairs all day isn’t doing us any good. “The sitting...
A new study found that exposure to green space could improve processing speed and attention in middle-aged women. Reduce rates of depression may help explain this link between green space and cognition. The study builds on previous research linking exposure to parks, community gardens, and other greenery with improved mental...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday officially recommended a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5–11. The recommendation follows a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision to authorize a booster for young children earlier in the week. Under a recommendation from their Advisory Committee...
One of my favorite photos from a 2006 trip to Japan shows my friend Sue modeling a pair of green Croc-like toilet slippers. Each shoe features daisies and two stick figures, one in a black tuxedo and one in a pink dress, along with “TOILET” in big black letters.
Dates may be a popular fruit of choice in certain cultures, but it is not widely appreciated by everyone– and it’s a pity. Dates make delicious smoothies, chocolate treats, and tons of other delicious foods. And they are even tasty by themselves. They also have a surprising number of health benefits.
Dates aren’t just an under-rated member of the dried fruit family - they’re also considered a superfood. “Superfood” is a fairly new term used to describe foods that offer maximum nutritional benefits for minimal calories. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and work wonders if you’re trying to...
