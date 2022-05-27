Building a stronger rural economy with climate-smart production

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures sank on Tuesday, pressured by the possibility that Russia could allow Ukrainian wheat to be shipped through Black Sea ports, as well as Russian fertilizer. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract dropped 70 cents to $10.87-1/2 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 6.00%, its biggest daily decline since March 16. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery lost 69-3/4 cents to $11.65-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures dropped 57-1/4 cents to $12.47-1/2 a bushel. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to facilitate the export of grain from Ukrainian ports, in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, offering additional Russian fertilizer and grain if sanctions are lifted. * The U.S. wheat crop has been hit by an overly wet spring that has prevented farmers from seeding spring crops, while a dry winter has damaged winter wheat crops nearing harvest. * U.S. exporters readied 343,927 tonnes of wheat for export the week ended May 26, up 19.88% from the week prior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, in line with analyst expectations of 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * The USDA's weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 67% of their intended spring wheat acres as of Sunday, according to the average analyst estimate. * Winter wheat is expected to be rated 29% good-to-excellent, up one percentage point from the week prior. Winter wheat good-to-excellent ratings for Week 21 have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s - in 2006, 1996 and 1989. * Soft wheat exports from the European Union for the 2021/2022 season ending June 30 have reached 24.63 million tonnes as of May 29, against 24.72 million the same week last year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO