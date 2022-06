Another sunny, hot and dry day today. Temps will be well above normal. However, we do see the temps pulling back a bit the next two days. A cold front will work through the state tomorrow and Thursday. This front will bring a threat of rain. Tomorrow scattered showers will be see over the northern half to two thirds of the state with the biggest potential in NW Ohio. Coverage for the daytime hours will be 60% from I-70 north. Then overnight tomorrow nigh through Thursday the showers expand and a second wave moves through. That wave hits nearly all of the state. Combined, we see rains for the Wednesday-Thursday period at .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90%. Temps will also be 10-20 degrees cooler as the front passes.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO