Allen County Commissioners consider going to the ballot to see if residents want a natural gas aggregation option

The Allen County Dog Warden’s Office is facing what most businesses and departments have been facing across the region... trying to make it work with limited staff. Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer asking Allen County Commissioners to okay a wage increase for her staff. The department is completely self-funded through the dog and kennels fund but needs approval from commissioners as they are under the county. The department currently only has two employees besides the dog warden. With the increase, she hopes to attract new hires.
GREENVILLE — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss House Bill 127 and employment within the village. The recently enacted Ohio House Bill 172 would allow individuals to discharge, ignite, or explode fireworks on private property on certain days of the year: New Years, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, memorial Day weekend, Juneteenth, July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays preceding and following, Labor Day weekend, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve.
After months of negotiations, Allen County Commissioners have made a decision about the medical services for inmates at the Allen County Justice Center. Those services will soon be provided by an outside contractor based out of Tennessee. Southern Health Partners, Inc. was one of two companies that submitted proposals to the commissioners. Currently, the medical staff is employed by the county and this contract will have them outsourced by a company that specializes in this type of medicine.
Over 2,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to the AES outages map, 2040 customers are without power as of 9:15 p.m. Outages are being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 2040. Greene County: 51. Champaign County: 2. News Center 7 is working to learn...
OTTAWA — Asphalt contracting is not a business that has traditionally been considered a woman’s role. But Michelle Harpe isn’t letting that slow her down. She says a lot of people wonder why a woman is in this business. “It does bother me, but it makes you...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Power reported numerous power outages in the downtown area and across central Ohio Monday morning due to an issues with two substations. DOP announced the cause of the outages Monday afternoon after restoring power. It reads: We had an outage in two of our substations that was […]
The once iconic retailer Sears is set to close dozens of its locations over the next few weeks. A total of 90 Sears Hometown stores across the country have taken to Facebook to announce their closures. The Van Wert location at Shannon Station was on that list, including two other Ohio stores at Gallipolis and Logan. These closings come on the heels of the last Sears department store closure in November of last year, marking the end of an era for the retailer.
Local veterans and residents paid respect to the men and women who died in the service of their country. Allen County veterans' organizations, public officials, and businesses honored the veterans that didn't make it home with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lima VFW for Memorial Day. Each of them has a special connection to one or more branches of the military and they were glad to see the public come out and pay their respects on this day.
PICKAWAY – Emergency crews were on the scene of a gas explosion in the area of 104 and Durett Road around 11:30 am on Friday. According to reports, a Natural gas pocket was hit and there was an explosion from the incident. According to the Pickaway County EMA director a company was drilling on site when they hit a natural pocket in the ground.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Erie County are looking for the driver who allegedly fled a crash this weekend. Perkins Township police are asking the public to come forward with any information. The hit-skip crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the Sports Clips parking lot, according to police. Perkins...
WARREN COUNTY (WXIX) - One person died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park after falling off a jet ski, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). ODNR says the jet skier might have suffered a medical emergency when they died around 4 p.m. Sunday. According to the Massie...
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE: 11 a.m. May 31, 2022. The man who died after being thrown from a jet ski at Caesar Creek State Park on Sunday has been identified. Donnell Jordan, 31, of Pennsylvania is the victim, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. ORIGINAL REPORT:. A...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio has seen its COVID numbers rise to the highest levels since the week of Feb. 10, and the increase is being driven, in part, by high numbers in northwest Ohio. Lucas and Wood counties are now designated as "red" counties by the Centers for Disease...
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A developer building a new Sheetz gas station in Reynoldsburg is delaying groundbreaking and offering thousands of dollars in moving expenses for tenants now forced to move from the current trailer park on the land. "Knowing we're one of the last families left is devastating,"...
ST. MARYS — Boaters, fishermen, beachgoers and other outdoor enthusiasts will be greeted at two area lakes with less than ideal conditions this Memorial Day Weekend, but that doesn’t mean an enjoyable holiday experience is out of the question. Water quality advisories have been posted at both Indian...
MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
SCPP is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that awards scholarships to area graduating high school students who have overcome a major obstacle in their lives and have come through those challenges with a positive attitude. This year, SCPP recognized eight local students for the courage it took to face and overcome...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine was within his authority to halt federal money last year that provided unemployed Ohioans an extra $300 a week, his attorney argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday. The case involves a trio of Ohio citizens — Candy Bowling, Shawnee Huff and David...
Comments / 0