An 85-year-old woman reported missing from the Long Beach area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Edith Birden had last been seen at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at Adriatic Avenue and West 33rd Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. A Silver Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of Long Beach police.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO