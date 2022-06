SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO