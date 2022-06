SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! As just about all of us head back to work this morning we are tracking more generally sunny skies and hot weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as more 90s are on the way. Expect this to be the case again on Wednesday before we start tracking a weak cold front that will be moving into the region starting during the later evening hours Wednesday and continuing through Thursday. This front will help bring our high temperatures down form the 90s back into the 80s Thursday and potentially Friday as well. But once we get to weekend the 90s will returns and will continue into next week as well. There is an outside chance of a few showers on Sunday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty here compared to what we are watching for Thursday. Down in the tropics the remnants of Agatha could potentially redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico later this week with now a 60% chance of development form the National Hurricane Center.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO