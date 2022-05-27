ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

David G. Pierce, 76, formerly of Northborough

By Community Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– David G. Pierce of Berlin, formerly of Northborough, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022; he was 76 years old. David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Rosanne and two beloved sons, Ian and Harrison, both whom reside in Framingham....

Rose Donovan, 89, of Westborough

– Marie “Rose” Donovan, 89, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Born in Thompson, CT, she was the daughter of the late Euclide and Jeannette (Laroche) Sarrette. She was raised and educated at a Catholic Academy in Webster.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Chester E. Leonard III, 75, of Northborough

– Chester “Chet” E. Leonard III, age 75, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was the husband of 35 years to Carlene M. Sargent-Leonard until her own passing in 2013. Chet is survived by his two beloved sons Michael A. Leonard of Northborough...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Christie N. Foto, 101, of Grafton

– Christie N. Foto, 101, passed peacefully at home May 26th, 2022 in the care of and love of family. He leaves his four daughters, Deborah J. Taylor and her husband, Tom of Franklin, Patricia E. Reichle and her husband Stephen of Grafton, Nancy L. Swanner of San Antonion, TX, Pamela R. Dennis and her husband Brian of Sussex, WI; Seven grandchildren, Thomas Taylor, Chrystie Hasenfuss, Jennifer Nikula, Jamie Spaeth, Jaclyn Van Alstine, Brian Dennis, Brianna Dennis; Nine great grandchildren, Sophia Taylor, Celia Taylor, Peter Hasenfuss, Jack Hasenfuss, Tenley Nikula, Beckham Nikula, Penelope Spaeth, Emmett Spaeth, Reese Van Alstine; as well as many nieces and nephews. One sister Lefteri Sotillari. He was predeceased by his wife Hazel B. (Esten) Foto, his parents Nicholas and Evgjeni (Petchos) Foto, two siblings, Lule Ruqi and Margharita Gjinko.
GRAFTON, MA
Judith A. Fagan, 79, of Grafton

– Judith A. (LaBrie) Fagan, 79, passed away May 27, 2022, at home with her loving, cherished, and devoted family by her side. She leaves her husband of 42 years, John Fagan, her children Beth Zastawny, Todd Zastawny and his wife Deborah and Joseph Fagan and his wife Adrianne, her sister Sandra Cadrin, grandchildren Trevor, Jacob, Kathryn and Jonathan, her daughter-in-law Lynne Zastawny and her nieces Susan Kelly and Kathleen Gauthier. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Zastawny and her first husband Mitchell Zastawny.
GRAFTON, MA
William J. Quigley, 64, of Grafton

– With great sorrow, the family of William (Bill) Jude Quigley, 64, of North Grafton, MA, announces his passing after a short courageous battle with cancer on May 26, 2022. Bill was born on March 14, 1958, to Joseph Quigley and Rita (Hawes) Quigley of Canton, Massachusetts. Bill attended Don Bosco High School in Boston, MA., where he was a three-sport athlete.
GRAFTON, MA
Sr. Jeanne Arsenault, 85, a Sister of St. Chretienne

Marlborough – Sr. Jeanne Arsenault was originally from Mexico, Maine, the daughter of Andrew and Alma (Quirion) Arsenault. She was the fourth of five children in this close-knit loving family. The Arsenaults were devout Catholics, and Jeanne attended St. Theresa’s Parochial School with the Sisters of St. Chretienne as...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Memorial Day parade, ceremonies return to Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – A Memorial Day parade once again traveled through downtown Northborough on Monday with stops at multiple monuments for ceremonies. The observance returned after being canceled for the past two years due to pandemic restrictions. Participating in this year’s parade and ceremonies were members of the Vincent F....
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Shrewsbury veterans honored with Memorial Day observances

SHREWSBURY – Residents lined the streets around Shrewsbury’s Town Center on Monday to celebrate Memorial Day. The parade, which started at Town Hall, marked a return of in-person Memorial Day observances after events were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Among the speakers...
Westborough holds 2022 Memorial Day observances

WESTBOROUGH – Memorial Day observances got underway in Westborough on Monday morning, with a convoy of community leaders and organizations moving through their itinerary of stops and ceremonies throughout town. The day began with a gathering at Minuteman Park on the shores of Sandra Pond before moving to St....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Region plans 2022 Memorial Day observances

REGION – Area communities are all gearing up for Memorial Day observances on Monday as many welcome a return to more traditional parades and ceremonies following two years of COVID-19 disruptions. After some stormy weather in recent days, forecasts called for largely clear skies as of Saturday night as...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Marlborough holds Memorial Day parade, ceremonies

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough joined in Memorial Day observances across the region on Monday, holding its annual parade and ceremonies in the downtown area. The parade began at the American Legion Hall, continuing west along Main Street and ending at the city’s Memorial Square war memorials. Parade participants included...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Memorial Day parade, ceremony return to Hudson

HUDSON – Hudson’s traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony returned on Monday to the downtown area. The observance was canceled in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. A ceremony then took place last year outside the Town Hall without a parade. Leading this year’s parade were color guards of...
Businesses, residents speak out against Westborough plastic bag bylaw change

WESTBOROUGH – Members of the Westborough business community voiced concerns regarding changes to the town’s plastic bag bylaw during an informational session last Wednesday. Adopted at Town Meeting earlier this year, the changes are scheduled to take effect next month, pending final approval from the state Attorney General.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Medical aesthetics practice in Northborough stays busy

NORTHBOROUGH – It’s been almost 15 years since Dr. Jean Casello opened the doors to RenovoMD, and the very first customer who walked in still comes regularly. “We don’t have a lot of turnover when it comes to patients,” Casello said of the medical aesthetics business, which specializes in non-invasive beauty treatments.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest hold Hall of Fame Breakfast

MARLBOROUGH – Roughly 160 community members turned out earlier this month for the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Hall of Fame Breakfast at the Courtyard Marriott in Marlborough. Gathering on May 19 to honor a slate of lifelong Boys & Girls Clubs contributors, the event marked a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Wenzel: Veteran celebrates 100th birthday, MHS football player receives award

MARLBOROUGH – A man from the “greatest generation,” John Nunzio Martino, was surprised on May 15 for his 100. th birthday at a party held at the ITAM in Marlborough. Born in Marlborough on Dec. 23, 1921, his friends and family waited for spring to celebrate his century of living milestone out-of-doors at the Italian American Veteran’s Post 45.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Shrewsbury town leaders weigh feedback from community survey

SHREWSBURY – Residents think that Shrewsbury is a great place to live. They also, though, have noted room for growth and improvement. Those are some of the key findings from the National Community Survey, which was administered to residents and presented to the Board of Selectmen during its May 24 meeting last week.
SHREWSBURY, MA

