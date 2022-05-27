David G. Pierce, 76, formerly of Northborough

– Christie N. Foto, 101, passed peacefully at home May 26th, 2022 in the care of and love of family. He leaves his four daughters, Deborah J. Taylor and her husband, Tom of Franklin, Patricia E. Reichle and her husband Stephen of Grafton, Nancy L. Swanner of San Antonion, TX, Pamela R. Dennis and her husband Brian of Sussex, WI; Seven grandchildren, Thomas Taylor, Chrystie Hasenfuss, Jennifer Nikula, Jamie Spaeth, Jaclyn Van Alstine, Brian Dennis, Brianna Dennis; Nine great grandchildren, Sophia Taylor, Celia Taylor, Peter Hasenfuss, Jack Hasenfuss, Tenley Nikula, Beckham Nikula, Penelope Spaeth, Emmett Spaeth, Reese Van Alstine; as well as many nieces and nephews. One sister Lefteri Sotillari. He was predeceased by his wife Hazel B. (Esten) Foto, his parents Nicholas and Evgjeni (Petchos) Foto, two siblings, Lule Ruqi and Margharita Gjinko.

