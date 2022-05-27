Long-awaited cookie shop opens in the Levee District

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Warm, breezy conditions will continue through much of the workday before the chance of severe storms by the end of the evening commute. Tuesday will start off warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70′s by the end of the morning commute. It’ll be another breezy day as strong southwesterly winds drive warmer, more humid air into the region throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. The warm, moist air will act as a fuel source for storms that will develop off to our west earlier in the day ahead of a cold front.

PEORIA, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO