East Peoria, IL

Long-awaited cookie shop opens in the Levee District

By Skylar Collins, Jason Howell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday is the day - Crumbl Cookies has opened in East Peoria’s Levee District. The store opened Friday at 8 a.m. - but you have until midnight Saturday morning...

Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
Bloomington community garden expanding with help of local teens

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A seven-year-old community garden is getting a boost this year with the help of local teens. Sunnyside Community Garden has been providing local food pantries in Bloomington with quality fresh produce for years. Now, it’s manager is helping mentor teens and prepare them for the workforce along the way.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Decatur business reopens after two years

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Standing Paddle Company in Decatur closed in 2020 and the owners had to move on. Now two years later, Rob Lipic and Scott Magruder partnered up and bought the company from the previous owners. Magruder said, “When it went away a lot of people wanted it back and we were […]
DECATUR, IL
Gas prices surpass $5 a gallon in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinoisans are feeling their share of pain at the pump this holiday weekend, as gas prices surpassed five dollars in some parts of the River City. As of Sunday, prices at the HyVee station near Peoria’s Shoppes at Grand Prairie started at $5.09 per gallon.
PEORIA, IL
UPDATE: Crossings open after train breaks down in Normal.

UPDATE 12:45 P.M. - Normal Police report crossings are now open. NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police say a broken down train is affecting certain railroad crossings in Normal. Police say that the crossings beginning at Linden Street on north will be closed for an extended period of...
NORMAL, IL
UPDATE: Fire destroys several cabins at Utica resort

UPDATE (11 p.m.) - Several cabins are a loss after fire tore through buildings at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park. The flames grew quickly because of heavy winds. A plume of smoke could be seen 20 miles away. Reporter Jenise Rebholz said she saw families devastated as...
OGLESBY, IL
Peoria observes Memorial Day with Riverfront ceremony

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the first time in three years, hundreds of Peorians filled the Gateway Building for Memorial Day. The Peoria American Legion Post 2 honored fallen heroes with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps Monday. Dignitaries laid wreaths at the riverfront, each representing a different conflict or war in U.S. history.
PEORIA, IL
Fire at Rivian plant in Illinois under investigation

A defective battery pack caught fire over the weekend at the Rivian plant in Normal, Ill., leading to the evacuation of the portion of the plant where battery packs are tested for the automaker’s electric vehicles, Electrek reported Tuesday. The cause was under investigation. According to the Normal Fire...
NORMAL, IL
Peoria Man Preparing for Marvel Studios Film Debut

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois) -A Peoria man is getting close to the Stars as he prepares for his role in an upcoming MARVEL movie. We can’t reveal just yet which movie Keith Campen is shooting for, but we can say the Third Degree Black Belt will be on the enemy side of a major fighting scene against some “A” list actors.
PEORIA, IL
Pete Weber, retired head of Bloomington-Normal bus system, passes away

A former longtime head of Bloomington-Normal’s bus system has died. Pete Weber was general manager of the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System (B-NPTS) until the end of 2009 when he retired after 35 years with the system. He began with B-NPTS shortly after the cities of Bloomington and Normal formed the agency to replace a private bus company, Bloomington-Normal Citylines, which left the community in 1972.
NORMAL, IL
Severe storms possible this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Warm, breezy conditions will continue through much of the workday before the chance of severe storms by the end of the evening commute. Tuesday will start off warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70′s by the end of the morning commute. It’ll be another breezy day as strong southwesterly winds drive warmer, more humid air into the region throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. The warm, moist air will act as a fuel source for storms that will develop off to our west earlier in the day ahead of a cold front.
PEORIA, IL
14 hurt in boat explosion on Illinois River

SENECA, Ill. (WCIA) — 14 people were hurt on Saturday when an explosion occurred on a boat moored in the Illinois River. The explosion happened at Springbrook Marina in Seneca. Officials said that at approximately 4:20 p.m., a 40-foot boat with 17 people on board had just completed fueling when an explosion happened inside the […]
SENECA, IL
Normal Rivian plant evacuated due to battery fire

NORMAL – A defective battery pack inside Rivian’s auto manufacturing plant created a fire that required an evacuation Saturday morning. According to a release from the Normal Fire Department, firefighters responded to the plant at about 10:40 AM for reports of a battery pack on fire. First responders...
NORMAL, IL
Severe storms possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain warm, muggy and breezy through tomorrow afternoon, but chances for severe storms will be increasing after dinnertime into tomorrow night. Two rounds of strong and severe storms may be possible. Storms will begin to form to our west tomorrow afternoon...
PEORIA, IL
Autopsy inconclusive on man found dead at Summer Camp Sunday

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the autopsy on Chase S. Edwards, 44, of High Street in Washington, was inconclusive. Harwood says Edwards was pronounced dead at 10:03 a.m. at the scene at Three Sisters Park, site of Summer Camp, on Sunday. Harwood says...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

