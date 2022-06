NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2020 class at Saint Mary’s College finally had a chance to celebrate their commencement in-person. Over 200 former students from that class returned to their alma mater in their caps and gowns. And prior to the ceremony, the grads participated in many senior year traditions that they couldn’t do in 2020 due to the pandemic.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO