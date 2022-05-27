ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Soccer: Wildcats prevail in winner take all game for BRC title

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nine years since a River Falls girls’ soccer team has beaten Eau Claire Memorial. It’s also been nine years since the Wildcats have won the Big Rivers Conference championship. They accomplished both of those tasks Thursday night, beating the Old Abes 5-2 in a winner-take-all game for the conference...

kchkradio.net

High School Sports Results/Schedule 5/31/22

Chaska will host Shakopee, Chanhassen will host Minnetonka in Semifinals on Wednesday 6/1. Prior Lake will host Bloomington Jefferson in elimination bracket on Wednesday 6/1. *#4 Belle Plaine hosts #5 Maple River – 4:45 pm – 95.5 FM, kchkradio.net. #9 Le Sueur-Henderson @ #1 New Ulm. Softball. Results...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
news8000.com

La Crosse area natives looking to make Logger debut

The La Crosse Loggers season starts up on Monday, May 30th, and on this year’s team come 3 guys who played around the area. Dylan Lapic is a Central graduate and will be pitching for the Loggers. Brett Stuessel graduated from Sparta and will be pitching and playing outfield...
River Falls Journal

Jean Troyer

Jean C. Troyer age 76 of Hudson, Wisconsin, died peacefully on May 28, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Jean was born on June 22, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia; the daughter of Robert and Irma (Liddell) Cowan. Jean grew up in So. St. Paul graduating from So. St. Paul High School in the class of 1963. Following high school, she attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with Honors in 1967. She would meet another U of MN student and it wouldn’t take long for both to know they were meant for each other. Jean was united in marriage to Ronald Troyer on June 9, 1968 at the Hamline United Methodist Church of St. Paul.
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

Severe weather threat sends Memorial Day campers home early

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Mary Weisenbeck

Mary Lou (Schmitt) Weisenbeck, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou, as she was commonly called in her youth, was born at home in Pierce county on the family farm on May 3, 1934 to Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt. She was a premie baby that had strength of spirit which followed her all her life. In high school she met the love of her life, Lawrence Weisenbeck. They married on April 25, 1956 and had 66 years of beautiful marriage. They bought a farm south of Durand, where they had six children. In 1970 they moved to New Richmond. Although Mary Lou did work right out of high school, she considered being a wife and mother her first priority. She was the household manager in all aspects. She could make a dollar go a long way. To help with finances she sewed many of the girl’s dresses, sometimes using dresses she had worn to create something brand new. She also sewed baton twirler costumes for the New Richmond Marching Band, along with several bridesmaid’s dresses, and eventually her daughter’s wedding dress. In addition, she crocheted and knitted (remember the jibbers?), did counted cross stitch (oh the Christmas ornaments she made) and mended and mended. Because her children were important to her, she became involved in the activities they were active in. Mary was seen chaperoning whenever there were trips that involved her children. She was a disciplinarian that instilled good work ethics in all of her children. All of them have succeeded in their chosen professions, and as good parents. Through it all, she kept a spic and span house.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Making fitness fun at Wellhaven

RIVER FALLS – At the Wellhaven Senior Living Apartments, Live 2 B Healthy began a program last month to bring free fitness classes to its residents. Since the program began, it has been a success, fitness instructor Jose Z. said. “We are seeing our numbers grow every class,” Jose...
RIVER FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Body of missing swimmer pulled from Red Cedar River

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) – The body of Louis Adorno Burgos was found in the Red Cedar River on Friday, May 27. According to the Menomonie Police Department, the 23-year-old’s body was found approximately 0.7 miles south of the Downsville boat landing. Adorno Burgos went under the water while...
MENOMONIE, WI
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

Memorial Day observed in New Richmond

Members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County teamed up to provide Memorial Day services at a number of locations in the area. American Legion Post 80 veteran Loren Barnes coordinated the programs that included recognition of veterans who had died in the...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Judge Robert Wing

Robert Wing was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After graduating from law school in 1974, he was recruited by the Pierce County Democratic Party to run for district attorney. At the age of 37, he was appointed Pierce County circuit court judge. He was re-elected four times and served as judge for 25 years before he retired in 2010. He died on November 29, 2021 from pancreatic cancer.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
wiproud.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County Social Services is hoping to keep three teenage girls who need a home, together. The Lincoln County Health Department shared on its Facebook page, Social Services is in urgent need of the right person to open their hearts and home to become a licensed foster home for the placement of three teenage girls who are without a parent or guardian.
River Falls Journal

Single vehicle accident in Pierce County

At about 8:37 p.m. on Friday, May 27, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash on Hwy 10 in Trimbelle Township. It was determined that a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Lawrence Coone, a 60-year-old from Prescott, was traveling westbound on Hwy 10 near Hwy 63. Coone hit gravel, causing him to lose control. Coone crossed the centerline and struck a guardrail located on the south side of the roadway.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

5/28/22 FDL Man Arrested After High Speed Chase

A 23-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing felony fleeing and eluding charges for leading a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s’ deputy on a nearly 6 mile vehicle chase early Saturday morning in the Town of Marshfield. Just after 12:30 am the deputy tried to pull a vehicle over for speeding on County Highway G in the area of County Highway CCC but the suspect’s vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed. The deputy’s cruiser was using its emergency lights and sirens to get the vehicle to yield. Eventually the suspect’s vehicle pulled over and the man was taken into custody. The man was also cited for speeding.
FOND DU LAC, WI

