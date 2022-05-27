Memorial Day weekend kicks off summer season for Cape Cod

HYANNIS, Mass. — Thoughts of summer are in the air as Memorial Day weekend kicks off. The weather looks somewhat promising and Cape businesses say the seasons looks like it will be a good one.

On the Friday of Memorial Day weekend the views along Hyannis harbor always seem to say summer.

Roger Prescott and his son are staying on the Cape for the holiday weekend.

“People are out and they are trying to get their vacations on,” said Prescott. For the first time in years, The Cape is kicking off its summer season with no pandemic protocols. “I’m excited and I hope everything gets better.”

Over in Hyannis, fresh seafood in a packed restaurant is a sight for sore eyes.

Spanky’s Clam Shack and Seaside Saloon owner, Billy Moore, is hoping this really is the other side of Covid. “It seems like every year there is something. Whether it is gasoline prices, the covid but we’ve managed,” said Moore.

The Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce says this weekend is the transition from a population of about 225 thousand people to triple that number. The Chamber’s CEO Paul Niedzwiecki says this crush will be a challenge for businesses.

“You might have to be a little more diligent to look for a place to stay. We encourage people to pack your patience when they come down. The labor supply shortage is a real problem everywhere”. Niedzwiecki recommends always trying to make reservations for dinner plans. The Chamber says you may also see your favorite restaurants open fewer hours.

At Spanky’s their staffing relies on a lot of family and long-time employees so wherever you go this summer be patient and know these businesses are giving it their best. “It hasn’t been easy but we’ve managed and feel lucky and looking for a very strong season,” said Moore.

