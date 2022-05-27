ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4 rolls out school patrol program at Conroe, Splendora, New Caney ISDs

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Constable Precinct 4 deputies will be supporting school district police...

www.mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Moving business Caring Transitions opens services in Conroe, The Woodlands

Montgomery County resident Verioska Roldan announced the opening of her business Caring Transitions on May 31. Roldan confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that the business would be headquartered off of I-45 in Spring and will offer services in Conroe, Oak Ridge North and Woodloch. According to a press announcement, Caring…
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BUSY DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS ON LAKE CONROE

Between Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Office Lake Patrol, Montgomery Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire, and Conroe Fire, first responders had a busy day on Lake Conroe this Memorial day. It started with a damaged pontoon boat taking on water near the Bentwater Bridge. Three people were rescued, two of those were already in the water. Of those one female was transported to the hospital with possible dehydration. Just as they finished another call came in it turned out the mariners panicked in the rough water and were in no danger. Then another call came in for a boat sinking near the Bentwater Bridge again. This time two people were rescued from the water as the boat sank. It was recovered by Tow Boats USA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED VEHICLE BUMPING VEHICLES IN THE WOODLANDS

Reports of a vehicle bumping another in The Woodlands with another vehicle following it have been circulating on Social Media over the weekend. MCPR reached out to the Sheriff’s Office after we received over 50 messages on it over the weekend. According to Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office this is completely FALSE.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Grand Parkway toll fees: How much will your ride cost?

HOUSTON – Everyone enjoyed the free ride on the new stretch of tollway of the Grand Parkway when it opened in May, but now, that free ride has come to an end. The new 53-mile stretch will take you from the Eastex near New Caney to I-10 in Mont Belvieu and from Beach City to 146 in Baytown.
BAYTOWN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SWAT SCENE IN CONROE

1015AM-A male is refusing to exit the vehicle for unknown reasons at Loop 336 and 105 West. Conroe Police and SWAT on scene along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

30K pills containing fentanyl seized at UPS store in New Caney

Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives seized tens of thousands of pills containing the opioid painkiller fentanyl during an investigation at a New Caney UPS store. Detectives with the multi-agecy Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team obtained information about a suspicious parcel at the store located at 11971 N. Grand Parkway E., according to information from the sheriff’s office.
NEW CANEY, TX
mocomotive.com

Nearly 3,000 join in Memorial Day salute in Conroe

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With song, prayer, canon fire, pride and remembrance, the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park’s largest crowed ever marked Memorial Day in Conroe. Jimmie C. Edwards III, chairman of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission announced at the end…
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shoots girlfriend then kills himself at home in Katy, HCSO says

KATY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself in Katy Monday, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called to a home in the 5500 block of Rustling Gates Lane around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN INJURED AS TRUCK GOES INTO LAKE CONROE

This morning just after 10 am a male was attempting to launch a boat into Lake Conroe near the EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. The Ford F-150 came out of park and the crank on the trailer hit the male in the head. Montgomery County Precinct 1 C…. Original...
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Increases DWI Enforcement for Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will deploy additional resources to actively target intoxicated drivers. The District Attorney’s Office will provide support by instituting ‘No Refusal’ procedures, which will have nurses, prosecutors, and judges on hand to draw blood and issue search warrants for those suspected of impaired driving. The Sheriff’s Office wants our citizens and guests to have a safe Memorial Day weekend, so before you decide to drink and drive, we encourage you to use a designated driver or a car share service to get you to your destination. Have a safe weekend!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MISSING GRIMES CO. WOMAN FOUND SAFE

A Grimes County woman who had gone missing on Thursday has been found safe. Authorities believed 48-year-old Robin Gail Moran was in danger of death or serious bodily injury. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says she was safely located over the weekend. Moran had last been seen around noon...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO members attend quinceanera for daughter of fallen deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harris County Sheriff’s Office members attended the quinceanera for the daughter of a fallen deputy. In March, an off-duty Harris County deputy, Darren Almendarez, was shot and killed after confronting three suspected car thieves in north Houston. Almendarez’s daughter, Andrea, celebrated her quinceanera last week. Missing the presence of her […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LOST NEAR CONROE VETERANS PARK

Please spread the word! Tut was LOST on May 28, 2022, in Conroe, TX 77301 near Behind the veterans park in Conroe. Message from Owner: We had this tortoise for 8yrs and haven’t had it ed. We had it in our backyard and we’re moving so it got out while we were busy.
CONROE, TX
Fort Bend Star

Pastor of Stafford church accused of assault

The pastor of a church in Stafford has been arrested amid accusations he had been assaulting a woman since 2020, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Gregorio Geremias Maldonado, 44, of Katy, has been charged with assault, according to county court records. Maldonado’s charge comes after a...

