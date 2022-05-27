ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Here are the states with the strictest gun laws in America

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead has once again brought gun control and gun laws to the forefront. The Robb Elementary School shooting occurred less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 people in a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New...

The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

I understand Texas culture, but AR-15s haven’t been available to teens for 60 years | Letters

But not AR-15s Texas GOP to attend NRA convention in Houston in wake of school shooting | May 25. Having lived in Texas for 22 years, I understand Texas culture and the undeniable fact that the overwhelming majority of gun owners are law-abiding citizens exercising a constitutional right. However, I thought Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was disingenuous to assert in Uvalde that because it has been legal in Texas for 18-year-olds to purchase long guns for 60 years, recent school shootings are simply the result of mental health problems. But AR-15s with large magazines have not been available for teenagers to purchase for the past 60 years.
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
Vice

Greg Abbott Is Considering Declaring Texas Under ‘Invasion’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is openly musing about declaring Texas under “invasion” in what would be a radical, legally dubious attempt to address the state’s migrant crisis. The plan would involve invoking war powers and allowing state police to begin rounding up migrants and asylum-seekers and then dispatching them over the border into Mexico—at a moment when federal authorities are bracing for the number of migrant crossings to potentially triple this summer.
TEXAS STATE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Laws#Politics State#Robb Elementary School#Everytown For Gun Safety
