Middle Tennessee Christian School is pleased to announce the hiring of Greg Eubanks as our next high school boys basketball head coach. Coach Eubanks comes to MTCS after spending the last three seasons as the boys basketball head coach and athletic director at Harding Academy in Memphis. Eubanks will be making his return to Middle Tennessee where he previously served on the high school boys basketball staff at Ensworth School from 2010-2019. During that time he helped lead the Tigers to four state championship victories. Coach Eubanks also spent one season as an assistant coach for the Faulkner University men’s basketball team.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO