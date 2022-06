USS Oregon officially joins Navy fleet after pandemic delays. The USS Oregon has officially joined the U.S. Navy fleet. It marks the first submarine named after the Beaver State in more than a century. Saturday's commissioning ceremony at the U.S. Submarine Base in Groton marked the first in-person commission ceremony since 2019, due to the pandemic. The 377-foot submarine was christened in 2019. Connecticut Rep. Joe Courtney credited the crew with showing up to work every day and doing their jobs despite the unprecedented disruption. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown made the trip to Connecticut for the ceremony. She reminded the crew that compassion and love is at the heart of service.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO