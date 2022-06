Lake Charles Police Department confirms to KPLC-TV that a burglary has occurred at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in downtown Lake Charles. The authorities did not reveal a lot of details surrounding the crime as the investigation is currently underway. Meanwhile, the church posted pictures of the suspects on their Facebook page in hopes the public could help identify who they are posting the following message:

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO