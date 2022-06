William H. "Bill" Pfeiffenberger III, 76, of New Britain, passed away Monday, (May 16, 2022) at his home. A New Britain native and longtime resident, he was also a former Harwinton resident, and was son of the late William Pfeiffenberger Jr. and Veronica (Ammon) Pfeiffenberger. A graduate of New Britain High School, he attended the University of CT. Bill was the former co-owner of Suburban Cycle in Kensington.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO