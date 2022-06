What a nice day across western Montana! Besides a few clouds and a couple of isolated showers, we are mostly dry region wide. Temperatures will continue to warm up heading into tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure briefly builds in. Most locations will be in the 60s and 70s for highs for the rest of the week. Afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, rain chances increase across western Montana with scattered showers expected area wide.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO