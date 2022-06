One day after he officially handed over the reins of Park City Mountain Resort, Mike Goar looked back on his time in Park City. Goar oversaw PCMR during the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic and dealt with dramatic changes in operations for health and safety reasons, terrain closures thanks in part to low snow years and sick employees, as well as traffic and parking issues. Those issues even spilled over into local government when two dozen residents voiced their frustrations with the resort experience to the Park City Council in February.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO