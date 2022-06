Two Orange County tax preparers pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court to colluding with a social worker in an alleged tax refund scheme. Anton Nguyen, 53, of Fountain Valley, and Rosemary Pham, 64, of Midway City, were charged in indictments on May 11 with conspiracy to defraud the United States. Nguyen was also charged with three counts of making false claims against the United States for the payment of federal income tax refunds and Pham is charged with 10 counts of aiding and advising the filing of false tax returns.

