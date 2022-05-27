ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

U.S. Navy Captain surprises first-grade daughter at Louisa County elementary school ceremony

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One student was in for a heart-warming surprise at a Louisa County elementary school — and this military moment had tears in the eyes of people around.

U.S. Navy Captain Dawn Wynn made an appearance on Wednesday at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School to surprise her daughter at her first-grade graduation ceremony.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wM3cb_0fsmLbso00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZkRX_0fsmLbso00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmRMl_0fsmLbso00
Photos by Louisa County Public Schools

Captain Wynn had been on deployment in Kuwait for the past year and the embrace between a military mother and her daughter encapsulated a positive memory for those in attendance.

“We needed this moment today,” a tweet by Louisa County Public Schools said.

