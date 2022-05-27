ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Dismisses Portions of Firefighters’ Vaccine Mandate Suit Against County

Cover picture for the articleA judge Friday dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by two Beverly Hills firefighters and a nonprofit group challenging Los Angeles County’s health-care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara M. Scheper heard arguments on the county’s dismissal motion on Wednesday, then took the case...

