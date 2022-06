ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.

ONTARIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO