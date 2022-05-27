ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee man charged, aimed gun at officer: prosecutors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with six counts stemming from a reckless driving and weapons-related incident on May 19. Prosecutors say Antonio Carter, 19, aimed a gun at an officer during an incident that ultimately ended with a police chase and crash on the city's north side....

Homer
4d ago

Antonio Carter, at 19 years old, is a convicted felon with a gun. Demerits and Timeouts don’t deter gun crimes.

stuck in Milwaukee
4d ago

if people could be arrested just for looking like a criminal he would have been in jail long time ago

