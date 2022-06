Lois Ann Ward was described by her sister, Johnnie Holtsclaw, as a very giving and humble person, yet one who was strong and independent. Lois died May 13 at the age of 83. She was retired from the Carter County School System after 30 plus years as a cook. She worked as a cook at both Central Elementary and Happy Valley Elementary Schools. It was during her time as a school cook, she reached out to many young people, encouraging them with a kind word or a smile, and sometimes she went further.

