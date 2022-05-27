ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Seven Sirens Brewing Company To Open New Blendery In Easton

By Dolores Quintana
 4 days ago

Seven Sirens Brewing Company will be opening a new blendery , a brewery that doesn’t produce its own wort , but blends and ferments the beer wort made elsewhere onsite, in Easton at 1262 Simon Blvd or at the Simon Silk Mill . The opening date has not yet been set.

Seven Sirens is a veteran-owned brewery that opened its first location in February of 2020 in South Bethlehem . Jordan Serulneck and his friend Josh Divers are the owners who worked for two years to open that first location and they will be taking over the new space in Easton from their friends at Separatist Beer Project .

A post on their Facebook page says as of Wednesday, their plan was not to build out a bar this soon, but the plan has changed. When What Now Philadelphia spoke with Jordan Serulneck via phone, he said, “We have over-quadrupled or quadrupled our ability to produce the volume that we were before. So part of this acquisition that we had from Separatist Beer Project was these 630 barrel Italian shooters, which were custom made and shipped overseas, and hundreds of these different variety barrels of sizes and ages.

Serulneck added that the new brewery would serve as a taproom, and beer garden and that the new space would use wild fermentation and would brew more sour beers. He said that the brewery in Easton has 23 taps and that they make their own hard ciders, seltzers, and teas in-house in addition to the light and dark ales and hoppy and fruity styles of beer.

As for food, Serulneck stated that while the Easton location has food trucks seven days a week because they don’t have a kitchen, they will be fitting the Simon Silk Mill space out with a small prep kitchen with a local caterer, Angelo Napoli , for events.

He mentioned that they are also in the same building as the Easton Wine Project and a couple of other restaurants, so it is likely that they will be working with those restaurants in the future.

Seven Sirens Brewing Company definitely has a plan to move into the future with their second location.

