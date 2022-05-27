Suns Center Deandre Ayton Given 50% Chance to Land in Detroit
Should Deandre Ayton not return to the Suns, his chances of landing with the Pistons appear to be high. Here's a full breakdown of where Ayton may play next season.
The future of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be wildly speculated in the coming months, even by sportsbooks.
Oddschecker.com recently released a piece detailing the potential landing destinations of Ayton, who is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the summer.
Should the Suns decide to move on from the former No. 1 pick, the Detroit Pistons are heavy favorites to land Ayton.
The Pistons have been connected to Ayton for the obvious need of a young center, and also having the highest amount of projected cap space makes Detroit an optimal destination for Ayton and his max contract desires.
Here's what author Kyle Newman wrote on Ayton's future odds:
"If the Suns decide to move on, Detroit is given even odds or an implied 50% chance to land Ayton. Their biggest competition is the Orlando Magic, who’re given +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance to land Ayton. What’s interesting here is that there are no contenders among the favorites to land Ayton this summer. The best odds given to a team that made the playoffs this year belong to the Chicago Bulls at +1200, or an implied 7.7% chance to land him. That puts them dead last on the market. Oddsmakers essentially believe that one of two things will happen this summer. Either the Suns are going to extend Ayton, or they’re going to trade him to a team that has no chance of being a threat to them in the postseason. 8 teams are given odds to land Ayton, and just one made the playoffs last year and that team plays in the Eastern Conference. Still, it’s crazy that the Pistons are such massive favorites, given a 50% chance to land Ayton."
The full odds can be found below:
Deandre Ayton: Odds for Next Team (If Not Phoenix Suns)
1. Detroit Pistons
Odds: Even
Implied Chance: 50%
2. Orlando Magic
Odds: +200
Implied Chance: 33.3%
3. San Antonio Spurs
Odds: +300
Implied Chance: 25%
4. Indiana Pacers
Odds: +375
Implied Chance: 21.1%
5. Portland Trail Blazers
Odds: +600
Implied Chance: 14.3%
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
Odds: +850
Implied Chance: 10.5%
7. Houston Rockets
Odds: +1000
Implied Chance: 9.1%
8. Chicago Bulls
Odds: +1200
Implied Chance: 7.7%
Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!
PHOENIX SUNS TOP STORIES
Gambo: Third Team Likely Needed for Deandre Ayton Deal
JaVale McGee Hosting Charity Softball Game; Booker, Paul Among Attendees
Several NBA Draft Prospects Compare Themselves to Current Phoenix Suns
Mikal Bridges Named Hardest-Working Player in NBA
Three Trade Targets for Suns in Deandre Ayton Trade
Devin Booker Named to All-NBA First Team
Deandre Ayton's Agent: We're Disappointed
Rundown of Phoenix Suns' Six Free Agents
Seven Potential Landing Spots for Deandre Ayton
Mikal Bridges Lands on NBA's First Team All-Defense
Suns Not Worried About Luxury Tax
James Jones: We Want Continuity for Suns Roster
Comments / 3