Suns Center Deandre Ayton Given 50% Chance to Land in Detroit

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhYsr_0fsmKKBC00

Should Deandre Ayton not return to the Suns, his chances of landing with the Pistons appear to be high. Here's a full breakdown of where Ayton may play next season.

The future of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be wildly speculated in the coming months, even by sportsbooks.

Oddschecker.com recently released a piece detailing the potential landing destinations of Ayton, who is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the summer.

Should the Suns decide to move on from the former No. 1 pick, the Detroit Pistons are heavy favorites to land Ayton.

The Pistons have been connected to Ayton for the obvious need of a young center, and also having the highest amount of projected cap space makes Detroit an optimal destination for Ayton and his max contract desires.

Here's what author Kyle Newman wrote on Ayton's future odds:

"If the Suns decide to move on, Detroit is given even odds or an implied 50% chance to land Ayton. Their biggest competition is the Orlando Magic, who’re given +200 odds, or an implied 33.3% chance to land Ayton. What’s interesting here is that there are no contenders among the favorites to land Ayton this summer. The best odds given to a team that made the playoffs this year belong to the Chicago Bulls at +1200, or an implied 7.7% chance to land him. That puts them dead last on the market. Oddsmakers essentially believe that one of two things will happen this summer. Either the Suns are going to extend Ayton, or they’re going to trade him to a team that has no chance of being a threat to them in the postseason. 8 teams are given odds to land Ayton, and just one made the playoffs last year and that team plays in the Eastern Conference. Still, it’s crazy that the Pistons are such massive favorites, given a 50% chance to land Ayton."

The full odds can be found below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3CFr_0fsmKKBC00

Deandre Ayton: Odds for Next Team (If Not Phoenix Suns)

1. Detroit Pistons

Odds: Even

Implied Chance: 50%

2. Orlando Magic

Odds: +200

Implied Chance: 33.3%

3. San Antonio Spurs

Odds: +300

Implied Chance: 25%

4. Indiana Pacers

Odds: +375

Implied Chance: 21.1%

5. Portland Trail Blazers

Odds: +600

Implied Chance: 14.3%

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Odds: +850

Implied Chance: 10.5%

7. Houston Rockets

Odds: +1000

Implied Chance: 9.1%

8. Chicago Bulls

Odds: +1200

Implied Chance: 7.7%

